Germany has deported criminal Afghans back to their home country for the first time. "Bild" knows how they fared there.

Philipp Dahm

On August 30, Germany deported 28 criminal Afghans back to their home country. The move also met with a political response in Switzerland.

The offenders were arrested in Kabul and taken to the "notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison".

According to the Taliban, the cases will be investigated individually and dealt with in court.

Such are the conditions in Kabul prison.

The action shortly before the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony made headlines: on August 30, Germany deported 28 criminal Afghans to their home country by plane. As a result, local politicians also called for more rigid deportations of foreign criminals from Switzerland.

But what actually happens to these people? The serious criminals were arrested after landing in Kabul, reports Bild."We have taken those who were deported from Germany to a prison," says a Taliban representative. "Every single case is now being investigated here. After that, a court will decide what happens to them."

The conditions "in the notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison"

According to Bild, the offenders are locked up "in the notorious Pul-e-Charkhi prison", where the Taliban themselves were imprisoned until 2021. The prison is overcrowded, hygiene is poor, there is a lack of water and sufficient toilets. Over 120 inmates froze to death in the winter of 2022. There have been five executions since August 2021.

View of Pul-e-Charkhi prison in September 2021. Keystone

This does not bode well for the deportees: among them is said to be a 16-year-old who raped an 11-year-old girl. A 35-year-old had 166 dealings with the police. A 45-year-old man served time for attempted murder. A 31-year-old was deported for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl.

The fact that the 28 men were given 1,000 euros had caused discussion in Germany. It is unlikely that the Taliban did not collect this money.