The "Trembita" is small, handy - and fast as an arrow. Bild: X

Ukraine is relying on its own initiative in the war with Russia: the country wants to strengthen its defenses with projects such as the Trembita missile. But time and resources are in short supply.

Sven Ziegler

As the war in Ukraine continues, the country is increasingly looking for independent solutions to strengthen its defense. In the midst of this endeavor is an ambitious project: the development of its own missiles, which not only break new ground technologically, but also strategically. One of these innovations is the Trembita missile, named after the traditional Ukrainian alphorn.

At the heart of the Trembita is a modern pulse jet engine, the thunderous sound of which has already impressed during tests, as theEconomistreports. With a speed of 400 km/h and a range of 200 kilometers, it is an affordable but potent playmaker in Ukraine's arsenal. A prototype for a more powerful version that could reach Moscow is already in the works. "We might miss our target," admits project manager Serhiy Biryukov, "but we're flying so low over the Russian trenches that this missile will make them wet their pants."

The missile is being developed for 3,000 dollars in a simple version or with a warhead for 15,000 dollars - a fraction of the cost of comparable Western models. The team behind the missile has achieved in just one and a half years what often takes decades in peacetime.

Combining tradition and innovation

Ukraine was once a leading location for missile development in the Soviet Union. However, demilitarization following the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 caused this industry to virtually disappear. Now the country is trying to make up for lost ground in the midst of the war. In addition to the Trembita, there are other projects such as the Neptune cruise missile and the Hrim-2 tactical missile, but development is proceeding under difficult conditions: Russian attacks on production facilities, such as the recent one on the Pivdenmash plant in Dnipro, show how vulnerable the program remains.

While long-range drones are increasingly being shot down by Russian defenses, Ukraine is relying on missiles that are more difficult to intercept. Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, sees the Trembita and similar projects as the future of defense: "2025 will be the year of the Ukrainian cruise missile."

Despite the progress, time remains a crucial factor. Experts estimate that Ukraine will need at least another year to produce missiles in sufficient numbers to pose a serious threat to Russia. But for Biryukov, one thing is clear: "If there is a ceasefire, it will only be between the governments. Our missiles will continue to fly."