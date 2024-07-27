A citizen during the evacuation from a wildfire area in Tehama County in the US state of California. Bild: Keystone

More than 4,000 people have been evacuated in the US state of California due to a rapidly spreading forest fire. The fire is "zero percent" under control.

The so-called Park Fire in California continues to spread.

Despite the efforts of around 1700 firefighters, the fire is "zero percent" under control.

Now 4000 people have had to be evacuated from threatened areas. Show more

The so-called Park Fire, which was fanned by a stifling heatwave, is the most intense forest fire in California so far this summer. It has devastated almost 97,000 hectares, as a representative of the emergency services said on Friday evening (local time).

Despite the efforts of around 1,700 firefighters, the fire is "zero percent" under control, according to the Californian fire protection authority Calfire. Hundreds more helpers are to reinforce the operations.

A total of 4,000 people have been evacuated from the towns of Cohasset and Forest Ranch, and another 400 from the city of Chico. According to the authorities, 134 buildings have been destroyed so far.

The forest fire broke out on Wednesday evening. In just two days, it has already reached 20th place among the largest fires in California's history in terms of area.

Man pushes burning car into ravine

On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire. According to the district attorney in charge, he was seen pushing a burning car into a ravine.

California is experiencing an early start to what appears to be a particularly fierce wildfire season, with 20 active fires currently burning. A further 40 fires are threatening communities in the states of Washington and Oregon further north. According to the authorities, the pilot of a small fire-fighting aircraft died in eastern Oregon.

Neighboring Canada is also suffering from the flames caused by extreme heat: a devastating forest fire in western Canada destroyed part of the town of Jasper, located in the national park of the same name, on Thursday. The flames reached the town, which is popular with tourists, on Wednesday evening after spreading rapidly.

