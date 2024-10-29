Soldiers in the San Marcos neighborhood in the capital of El Savador. (October 28, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

More than 2000 soldiers and 500 police officers have surrounded the San Marcos neighborhood in San Salvador to combat gang violence.

The aim of the operation in the capital of El Savador was to dismantle members of a criminal gang that wanted to set up shop in the area. "There is a group of gang members hiding here," wrote the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, in a post on X on Monday. According to Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy, a military fence with several checkpoints had been erected to prevent gang members from escaping.

Inteligencia policial ha determinado que en la colonia 10 de Octubre, en San Marcos, San Salvador Sur, se encuentra un grupo de pandilleros escondidos.



Hoy, en horas de la madrugada, hemos establecido un cerco de seguridad en toda la colonia, con 2,000 soldados y 500 policías,… pic.twitter.com/nlMMHoTJUz — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 28, 2024

The fence is the third of its kind in San Salvador and part of a comprehensive crackdown on gang violence initiated by Bukele following outbreaks of violence in March 2022. The government declared a "state of emergency" and suspended constitutional rights in order to arrest more than one percent of the population without evidence.

Human rights groups criticize the government's crackdown and complain about the conditions in prisons. According to human rights organizations, many of those arrested are innocent or have only loose connections to gangs. Despite the criticism, the fight against the gangs Barrio 18 and MS-13 in El Salvador has led to a reduction in murders and has given Bukele support among the population.

