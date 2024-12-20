23.38 hrs

Several heads of government of the federal states have reacted with horror to the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, which claimed at least two lives. "Today, time stands still", declared the Bavarian Minister President and CSU leader Markus Söder on Friday evening. He spoke of "shocking news" and added: "Christmas markets in particular should be a place for families and joie de vivre."

Thuringia's Minister President Mario Voigt (CDU) was "stunned". He hopes that the dozens of injured people can "fully recover". "To abuse Christmas with its message of peace in this way is shocking".

Brandenburg's head of government Dietmar Woidke (SPD) recalled the deadly truck attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz eight years ago. "Today's news tears open old wounds", he explained. He was "stunned and infinitely sad".

The Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), spoke of an "attack on freedom". The images of the car attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg left him "stunned, sad and angry", he explained.

"A terrible attack tears us from the peace of Advent and hits Germany to the core", explained Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein (CDU). He assured "the victims, their families and the emergency services" of his condolences.