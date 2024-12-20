Ticker on the attack in Magdeburg Infant among at least two dead, dozens injured +++ Man from Saudi Arabia arrested +++ Attacker (50) is said to be a doctor
21.12.2024 - 00:00
A driver has driven into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. There were fatalities and numerous injuries: All important developments in the ticker.
- A driver drives into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg.
- A small child is among at least two people killed.
- The driver has been arrested.
- The German newspaper "Welt" reports that the alleged perpetrator is a man from Saudi Arabia, born in 1974.
23.53 hrs
Commemoration in the cathedral on Saturday evening after the Christmas market attack
Following the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, a memorial service is to be held in the city's cathedral on Saturday evening at 7.00 pm. Magdeburg's Lord Mayor Simone Borris tearfully told journalists in the evening that she wanted to give those affected, relatives and all other citizens an opportunity to mourn. "We will need a long time to mourn", she said, visibly stunned. "We will deal with all of this comprehensively."
23.38 hrs
Minister presidents react with shock to Christmas market attack in Magdeburg
Several heads of government of the federal states have reacted with horror to the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, which claimed at least two lives. "Today, time stands still", declared the Bavarian Minister President and CSU leader Markus Söder on Friday evening. He spoke of "shocking news" and added: "Christmas markets in particular should be a place for families and joie de vivre."
Thuringia's Minister President Mario Voigt (CDU) was "stunned". He hopes that the dozens of injured people can "fully recover". "To abuse Christmas with its message of peace in this way is shocking".
Brandenburg's head of government Dietmar Woidke (SPD) recalled the deadly truck attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz eight years ago. "Today's news tears open old wounds", he explained. He was "stunned and infinitely sad".
The Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), spoke of an "attack on freedom". The images of the car attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg left him "stunned, sad and angry", he explained.
"A terrible attack tears us from the peace of Advent and hits Germany to the core", explained Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein (CDU). He assured "the victims, their families and the emergency services" of his condolences.
23.04 hrs
Police storm apartment building in Bernburg
According to the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung", the arrested man comes from Bernburg (Saale). According to the newspaper, there was a police operation there later in the evening. Heavily armed units are said to have stormed an apartment building in Christianstrasse. The police officers were said to be heavily armed and had also rung the doorbells of residents and searched for a person. It is still unclear whether the operation is connected to the attack in Magdeburg.
10.53 p.m.
Haseloff: Chancellor Scholz comes to Magdeburg on Saturday
Following the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will travel to the city on Saturday, according to Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU).
"The Chancellor will visit tomorrow and assess the situation here with us and will certainly not only mourn with us, but also discuss the necessary measures," said Haseloff in Magdeburg in the evening. "And I can imagine that, due to the seriousness of this attack, the Federal Public Prosecutor General will also become involved."
10.22 p.m.
Infant among at least two dead
At least two people have died in the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, one adult and one small child. Saxony-Anhalt Minister President Reiner Haseloff said. A large number of people were also injured - at least 60 - and further deaths could not be ruled out.
10.15 p.m.
Federal President Steinmeier thanks emergency services in Magdeburg
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has thanked the emergency services involved in the suspected attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market. "The anticipation of a peaceful Christmas was abruptly interrupted by the reports from Magdeburg," Steinmeier said in a statement. "Not all the background to this terrible crime has yet been clarified. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would like to thank all the emergency services for their efforts."
22.04 hrs
Christmas market in Erfurt evacuated as a precaution
The Christmas market in Erfurt has been evacuated as a precautionary measure following the attack in Magdeburg. The Thuringian Minister of the Interior Georg Maier (SPD) explained that this measure was taken at the request of the organizers. There was said to be no concrete threat.
10.01 p.m.
Baerbock: Deepest sympathy for the victims in Magdeburg
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reacted with dismay to the suspected attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market. "My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. My thanks to the rescue workers and helpers," wrote the Green politician on X. She said she was shocked by the images in Magdeburg.
Die Bilder aus #Magdeburg erschüttern mich zutiefst. Für Familien und Freunde, die auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt Zeit miteinander verbringen wollten, ist nichts mehr, wie es war. Mein tiefstes Mitgefühl gilt den Opfern und ihren Angehörigen. Mein Dank den Rettungskräften und Helfern.— Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) December 20, 2024
9.48 p.m.
FDP chairman Christian Lindner is shocked by the suspected attack
FDP leader Christian Lindner is dismayed by the suspected attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market. "In Magdeburg, many people were victims of a deadly attack," Lindner wrote on X. "The images have shocked me. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the ground."
In #Magdeburg wurden viele Menschen Opfer eines tödlichen Anschlags. Die Bilder haben mich schockiert. Ich denke an die Opfer, ihre Familien und die Einsatzkräfte vor Ort. CL— Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) December 20, 2024
21:38
Video allegedly shows arrest of suspected perpetrator
A video currently doing the rounds on social media apparently shows the arrest of the alleged perpetrator after the fatal zigzagging at the Magdeburg Christmas market. In the recording, several police officers can be seen taking a man away and placing him in a police van.
#Magdeburg Vidéo de l’arrestation par la police du conducteur de la voiture noire qui a foncé dans la foule du marché de Noël.— Kâplan (@KaplanBen_Fr) December 20, 2024
21.32 hrs
For Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the news from Magdeburg is "shocking"
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is also stunned by the news from Magdeburg: "The news from Magdeburg is deeply shocking. The emergency services are doing everything they can to care for the injured and save lives."
Die Nachrichten aus #Magdeburg sind zutiefst erschütternd. Die Rettungsdienste tun alles, um die Verletzten zu versorgen und Menschenleben zu retten. All unsere Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Angehörigen. Die Sicherheitsbehörden werden die Hintergründe aufklären.— Nancy Faeser (@NancyFaeser) December 20, 2024
21:24
Man from Saudi Arabia under suspicion - police find suspicious piece of luggage on passenger seat
As reported by "Die Welt", the suspected perpetrator is a man from Saudi Arabia, born in 1974. According to "Bild" information, the man is a doctor who lives in Bernburg (Saale) and works at the hospital. The suspect is said to have rented the vehicle shortly before the crime.
Police officers discovered a piece of luggage on the passenger seat of the vehicle, the contents of which have not yet been conclusively examined. The authorities have not ruled out the possibility that it could be an explosive device. The area has been cordoned off and explosives experts are on site.
The suspected perpetrator is in police custody, but the investigation into his motives and possible background is in full swing. Whether it was a planned attack or other motives are currently under investigation.
21.16 hrs
Perpetrator caught while turning
A driver zigzagged across the site in his vehicle, hitting numerous people in the process. As the local newspaper "Volksstimme" reports, the police were able to stop the perpetrator when he tried to turn the vehicle around. This is reported by the media.
The outcome of the incident is devastating: according to the Volksstimme, eleven people died and 60 were injured. The identity of the attacker is not yet known, nor is his motive. The police are working flat out to solve the case.
9.15 p.m.
Magdeburg University Hospital prepares for many injuries
Following the suspected attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market, the first injured are being treated at Magdeburg University Hospital. The first ten to 20 patients are currently being treated, a spokesperson told the German Press Agency. However, the hospital is preparing for significantly more injured people. "We are currently upgrading", said the university hospital spokesperson. "Intensive care beds are ready."
9.13 p.m.
Olaf Scholz: "The report from Magdeburg is a foreboding sign"
Following the suspected attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (66) has expressed his shock. He wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter):
"The reports from Magdeburg foreshadow terrible things. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are at their side and at the side of the people of Magdeburg."
Scholz also thanked the rescue workers who are working tirelessly to care for the injured and bring the situation under control. "My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours," added the Chancellor.
Die Meldungen aus Magdeburg lassen Schlimmes erahnen.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) December 20, 2024
Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Angehörigen. Wir stehen an ihrer Seite und an der Seite der Magdeburgerinnen und Magdeburger. Mein Dank gilt den engagierten Rettungskräften in diesen bangen Stunden.
21.04 hrs
Videos and pictures on social media
Videos and pictures of the incident in Magdeburg are circulating on various platforms. According to media reports, 60 to 80 people are said to have been injured. Exact numbers are not yet known.
Following a suspected attack, numerous paramedics and emergency services are on site to treat injured people lying on the ground in front of the market stalls.
As a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, tents have been set up to care for the injured. Blue lights illuminate the scene as rescue workers and police try to bring the situation under control. The authorities immediately closed the Christmas market after the attack, and tram services in the area were also suspended.
BREAKING: Two vehicles have crashed into the popular Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg. Several people are reported to be dead, many wounded. pic.twitter.com/vnKCzAHCmB— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2024
21:00
Friedrich Merz on X: "This is very depressing news from Magdeburg"
Friedrich Merz (CDU) speaks out on the X platform. It is very depressing news from Magdeburg.
Das sind sehr bedrückende Nachrichten aus #Magdeburg. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Angehörigen. Ich danke allen Einsatzkräften, die sich vor Ort um die Verletzten kümmern. (FM)— Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) December 20, 2024
8.59 pm
Magdeburg city spokesperson: "Numerous injured"
There are "numerous injured" after the suspected attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg. City spokesman Marcel Reif said. "The fire department and police are on duty and are treating the injured." No more can be said at the moment. "The images are terrible. As far as I know, a car drove into the Christmas market visitors - but I can't yet say from which direction and how far," Reif continued.
8.43 pm
Haseloff: "This is a terrible event"
Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) has reacted with horror to the events at the Magdeburg Christmas market. "This is a terrible event, especially now in the days leading up to Christmas," Haseloff told the German Press Agency. He now wanted to see the situation for himself and was on his way to Magdeburg by car. Haseloff was initially unable to provide any information on the victims or the background to the incident.
8.32 p.m.
According to city spokesman Michael Reif, it was an "attack on the Christmas market"
According to Saxony-Anhalt government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe, the incident is "probably an attack". According to city spokesman Michael Reif, it was initially an "attack on the Christmas market".
20:08
Ambulances and paramedics on duty
There were ambulances and paramedics swarming around the Christmas market, said an eyewitness. Magdeburg's Christmas market is located on the Alter Markt, right next to Magdeburg's town hall near the Elbe. There is a large shopping center near the Christmas market. Videos showing numerous emergency vehicles could be seen on Platform X in the evening.
19.58 hrs
Car driver drives into crowd at Christmas market in Magdeburg
A driver has driven into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. He was arrested, the German Press Agency learned in the evening from government circles in Saxony-Anhalt. There was initially no information on fatalities or injuries.
Magdeburg Weihnachtsmarkt, viele Verletzte! pic.twitter.com/wvaICY0CZc— Xaver (@Xaver30021678) December 20, 2024