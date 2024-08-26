The summit will take place in Tonga from August 26 to 30. The Pacific Islands Forum comprises 18 member states, including Australia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Ben McKay

The Pacific state of Tonga was shaken by an earthquake at the start of a regional summit on Monday.

The magnitude 6.9 quake occurred at a depth of around 106 kilometers off the coast, according to the US earthquake observatory USGS.

A tsunami warning was not issued. The tremors were also felt at the venue of the Pacific Islands Forum in the capital Nuku'alofa.

The island state of Tonga lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. This is where tectonic plates collide, resulting in particularly frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

UN Secretary-General takes part

The 18-member Pacific Islands Forum brings together states and territories scattered across the Pacific, from Australia to sparsely populated microstates and island chains. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell are also taking part in the meeting.

"We are gathering at a crucial time in the history of our region," said the Secretary-General of the Islands Forum, Baron Waqa, at the start of the summit. "We are at the center of global geopolitical interest. We are at the forefront of the fight against climate change."

Of strategic interest

The region has become an important venue for competition between China and the USA. The leadership in Beijing has significantly expanded its economic, political and military influence in the strategically important region in recent years.

This influence is also visible in Tonga. The hall, which serves as the venue for the island forum, is a gift from China, which financed the 25 million dollar construction.

