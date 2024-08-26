The 18-member Pacific Islands Forum brings together states and territories scattered across the Pacific, from Australia to sparsely populated microstates and island chains. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell are also taking part in the meeting.
"We are gathering at a crucial time in the history of our region," said the Secretary-General of the Islands Forum, Baron Waqa, at the start of the summit. "We are at the center of global geopolitical interest. We are at the forefront of the fight against climate change."
Of strategic interest
The region has become an important venue for competition between China and the USA. The leadership in Beijing has significantly expanded its economic, political and military influence in the strategically important region in recent years.
This influence is also visible in Tonga. The hall, which serves as the venue for the island forum, is a gift from China, which financed the 25 million dollar construction.