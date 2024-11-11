Toy giant Mattel made an embarrassing mistake with dolls for the movie musical "Wicked": Instead of the website for the movie, the address of a porn site was printed on packaging sold in the USA.
Mattel regretted the mistake and advised parents to throw away the packaging or black out the wrong address. The website is unsuitable for children and the mistake will be corrected. The correct address would have been "www.wickedmovie.com" - but the word "movie" was omitted from the packaging.
Buyers immediately tried to sell the dolls in the incorrect packaging for significantly more than the retail price on online trading platforms.