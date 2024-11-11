The toy giant Mattel made an embarrassing mistake on the packaging of a doll. dpa

One missing word can make a big difference. Mattel accidentally printed a completely wrong web address on the packaging of a new doll series.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The toy company Mattel accidentally printed the address of a porn website instead of the official movie site on the packaging of the "Wicked" dolls in the USA.

The company apologized and advised parents to remove the packaging or black out the incorrect address.

Collectors tried to sell the faulty doll packaging for high prices on online platforms. Show more

Toy giant Mattel made an embarrassing mistake with dolls for the movie musical "Wicked": Instead of the website for the movie, the address of a porn site was printed on packaging sold in the USA.

Mattel regretted the mistake and advised parents to throw away the packaging or black out the wrong address. The website is unsuitable for children and the mistake will be corrected. The correct address would have been "www.wickedmovie.com" - but the word "movie" was omitted from the packaging.

Buyers immediately tried to sell the dolls in the incorrect packaging for significantly more than the retail price on online trading platforms.

