A 14-year-old girl in Germany dies after being hit by a "nightjet".

On Monday morning, a fatal accident occurred in Germany, in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia. A 14-year-old girl was hit by a train that left Zurich the previous evening.

Lea Oetiker

The train is said to have been an Austrian Federal Railways night train that departed from Zurich on Sunday evening and was due to reach Amsterdam Centraal on Monday morning. At 6.39 a.m., the "nightjet" left the station in Duisburg in the direction of Rees and Emmerich, where it only passed through. According to the local police, the accident occurred at 7.15 am.

According to the Rheinische Post, the girl was on her way to school. Despite the barrier being closed, she crossed the tracks, presumably to catch her own train in time.