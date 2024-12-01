Further investigations after truck chaos with 26 injured - Gallery Several sections of highway were closed after the series of accidents. Image: dpa After a chaotic drive across several highways, the truck driver was taken off the road. Image: dpa The truck was involved in a series of accidents with 50 vehicles involved. Image: dpa The force of the collisions left behind completely demolished car wrecks. Image: dpa The 30-year-old is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Image: dpa Investigators have yet to clarify the background to the series of accidents. Image: dpa Further investigations after truck chaos with 26 injured - Gallery Several sections of highway were closed after the series of accidents. Image: dpa After a chaotic drive across several highways, the truck driver was taken off the road. Image: dpa The truck was involved in a series of accidents with 50 vehicles involved. Image: dpa The force of the collisions left behind completely demolished car wrecks. Image: dpa The 30-year-old is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Image: dpa Investigators have yet to clarify the background to the series of accidents. Image: dpa

A truck drives in serpentine lines on the highway. Only after several accidents does the journey end in oncoming traffic. Was the driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, a truck driver leaves a trail of chaos in his wake.

A man rammed several vehicles with his truck.

26 people were injured. Show more

The investigation into the chaotic journey of a truck with numerous accidents and 26 injured people on several highways in North Rhine-Westphalia continues. According to the police, the truck driver will be questioned as soon as this is possible after the medical examinations have been completed. The 30-year-old was arrested on the A1 near Hagen after his truck rammed into several vehicles and finally came to a halt after a collision in oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck with Polish license plates was taken to hospital. During the arrest at the scene, initial indications of possible alcohol or drug consumption emerged, the police said. They did not give any further details.

The truck had driven at high speed and in serpentine lines along the A46 and A1 on Saturday afternoon, causing numerous accidents. Drivers were warned over the traffic radio during the chaotic journey and asked to leave the freeways as quickly as possible - but in many cases were unable to get out of the way in time. According to the investigators' findings so far, a total of 50 vehicles were involved in the series of accidents.

The number of people seriously injured has risen from six to eight, including one person with life-threatening injuries, the police announced early on Sunday morning. 18 people were slightly injured. In view of the large number of vehicles involved and the prolonged confusing situation, investigators did not rule out the possibility that there could be even more injuries.

Signs to stop disregarded

The suspicious truck was reported to the police at around 4.25 p.m. when it was driving in a conspicuously unsafe manner on the A46 in the Neuss area. The highway police were soon able to locate him. However, according to the police, the driver disregarded their stop signs and continued to drive at a significantly increased speed and in serpentine lines along the A46 to the Wuppertal area and then onto the A1.

On the A1, the truck then crossed into oncoming traffic between Volmarstein and Hagen-West, collided with several oncoming vehicles and finally came to a halt across the carriageway. The driver was arrested at the scene of the accident. What was left behind were several completely demolished cars and an apparently considerable amount of damage, as yet unknown.

As a result of the series of accidents, several sections of the highway were closed. According to the police, early on Sunday morning, the A1 section in the direction of Cologne was still closed from Hagen-West and in the direction of Bremen from Gevelsberg to the scene of the accident. The closures are expected to continue until midday. However, the closure of the A46 between Varresbeck and Wuppertal-Nord has been lifted.

The police have activated a tip-off portal on the LKA NRW website. Witnesses can upload photos and videos or leave other information there.

dpa