US President-elect Donald Trump has surprisingly come out in favor of the H-1B visa program, leading to heated discussions within his MAGA movement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time, US President-elect Donald Trump has made a clear statement on the immigration of highly skilled workers.

He is in favor of granting H-1B visas to qualified skilled workers from abroad. In doing so, he is backing Musk.

This leads to a dispute within the MAGA movement.

US President-elect Donald Trump has made a clear statement on the immigration of highly skilled workers for the first time. In an interview with the New York Post, he advocated the granting of H-1B visas, which allow qualified specialists to work in the USA.

The debate about H-1B visas has led to heated discussions within the MAGA movement (Make America Great Again). Trump's current position contrasts with previous statements in which he described these visas as unfair to American workers.

The discussion escalated when Tesla boss Elon Musk spoke out in a heated online debate. After a post questioning the qualifications of American workers, Musk took an unequivocal stand.

Musk lashes out on X

An X user named Steven Mackey questioned the H-1B program in principle. Musk immediately countered and emphasized: "The reason I'm in America and so many key people have built SpaceX, Tesla and other companies is H-1B."

His response became increasingly sharp. Musk metaphorically threatened a "war", the extent of which his interlocutor could not comprehend.

“Stop trying to optimize something that shouldn’t exist.”



“Let’s optimize H1-B.” https://t.co/tij6byJeW2 — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) December 28, 2024

While Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy support the immigration of highly skilled workers, there are also critical voices.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, described the support for H-1B visas as a scam by Silicon Valley elites and called Musk a "toddler". Other commenters expressed concern about Musk's rhetoric. One user commented, "You have too much power to act like this. It's frightening."

Trump remains true to his hard line, however

Despite his support for H-1B visas, Trump is sticking to his hard line on general immigration policy. He has announced the largest mass deportation of undocumented migrants in US history in the event of his re-election.

This positioning presents Trump with the challenge of reconciling the needs of the economy for foreign specialists with the anti-immigration stance of his core electorate.

