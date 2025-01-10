Today the judge announced the verdict on Donald Trump. . (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) KEYSTONE

Donald Trump was convicted in the hush money trial, but will not be sentenced to prison. The president-elect takes office despite the guilty verdict.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President-elect Donald Trump has been found guilty in the hush-money trial.

However, he received an "unconditional discharge", which means that he will not receive a prison sentence or conditions, but the conviction will remain on his criminal record.

Trump described the proceedings as a "political witch hunt" and announced an appeal.

The case involved 130,000 US dollars in hush money to Stormy Daniels and resulted in 34 guilty verdicts for falsifying business records. Show more

This verdict is historic, as Trump is the first US president to take office despite a criminal conviction. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025. However, the legal battles could have an impact on his presidency and the US political landscape.

