On January 10, 2025, US President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to an "unconditional discharge" in the so-called hush money trial. This means that he will not receive a prison sentence, fine or probation despite being found guilty.
However, the conviction remains on his criminal record. Trump took part in the sentencing virtually and described the trial as a "political witch hunt". His lawyers announced that they would appeal against the verdict.
This verdict is historic, as Trump is the first US president to take office despite a criminal conviction. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025. However, the legal battles could have an impact on his presidency and the US political landscape.
The case revolved around payments of 130,000 US dollars to porn actress Stormy Daniels, which were made shortly before the 2016 presidential election to cover up an alleged affair. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records for concealing these payments in his company's books.