In a sermon, a female bishop asked Donald Trump to be lenient towards migrants and transgender people. Trump has now harshly criticized this, and a party colleague is calling for her to be deported.

Anglican Bishop Mariann Budde addressed Donald Trump at a service in the National Cathedral in Washington on January 21.

Budde asked him for leniency with regard to migrants and trans people.

"She had a nasty tone": Trump vented his anger about this on social media.

Budde refuses to apologize.

A Republican congressman from Georgia is now calling for the bishop to be put "on the deportation list". Show more

An Anglican bishop has dared to criticize the political plans of US President Donald Trump.

Now Mariann Edgar Budde is facing harsh criticism: Trump himself was more than clear - and his party colleagues went even further. "The person who gave this sermon should be put on the deportation list," wrote Mike Collins, a Republican MP from Georgia.

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025

The bishop defends herself against the attacks: "I have decided to ask him as kindly as I can to show mercy," Budde tells NPR. It is dangerous to lump everyone together, she said. Not all immigrants are criminals and transgender children are not all dangerous, the cleric emphasized, "I'm not going to apologize."

"She had a nasty tone"

The bishop's tone was "nasty", her statements "inappropriate" and the service "very boring and uninspired," Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. "She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology," it continued. He also accused the clergywoman of being a Trump hater.

What happened anyway? On January 21, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde used her sermon to send political messages to the newly sworn-in president during a service at the National Cathedral, which was attended by Trump, his wife Melania and other family members.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President," the clergywoman said. "Help those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away from them." God teaches people to be merciful to strangers.

Trump's measures against illegal migration

Following his inauguration, Trump signed various decrees aimed at curbing irregular migration. For example, he instructed the Department of Homeland Security to take all appropriate measures to deport migrants without the right to stay. Unregistered migrants are to be identified.

"The people who harvest our crops and clean our office buildings, who work in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash dishes after meals in restaurants and work night shifts in hospitals may not be citizens or have papers," said Budde. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors.

Trump also ordered that the policy of the United States should henceforth be based on the assumption that there are only two genders: male and female. The clergywoman also referred to this in her sermon: there are gay, lesbian and transgender children in families of all political parties, some of whom fear for their lives.