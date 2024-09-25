  1. Residential Customers
Blowing up cities Trump reacts harshly to alleged Iran threat

dpa

25.9.2024 - 21:58

Trump uses harsh words during an election campaign speech.
Evan Vucci/AP

Trump's campaign team says there are "real and specific threats" from Iran to assassinate Trump. The Republican raises the issue during a campaign speech.

25.09.2024, 21:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump reacts with drastic words to a suspected threat from Iran.
  • "If I were the president, I would tell the threatening country: If you do anything that harms this person, we will blow up your biggest cities and the country itself."
  • Iran's goal, he said, is to destabilize the United States and sow chaos.
Show more

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts with drastic words to a suspected threat from Iran. The background to this is that Trump's election campaign team announced that Trump had been informed by the US secret service "about real and concrete threats from Iran to assassinate him".

Assassination attempt on Trump.

Assassination attempt on Trump"Sir, we have to get to the cars"

Now the ex-president said during a campaign speech in the US state of North Carolina: "If I were the president, I would tell the threatening country, in this case Iran: If you do anything that harms this person, we will blow up your biggest cities and the country itself." Then there would be no more threats.

"But right now we don't have that leadership, or the necessary people, the necessary leaders," Trump continued. Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung had said that the Office of National Intelligence had informed Trump of the threats on Tuesday. Iran's goal is to destabilize the United States and sow chaos, Cheung said, citing US intelligence.

dpa