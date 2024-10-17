Trump at an event in Philadelphia on Monday: for once, things remained rather quiet. Image: Keystone

Donald Trump is fueling the election campaign with bizarre statements. From claims that Democrats want to ban cows to abortion theories - what's really behind his claims?

Sven Ziegler

His statements are widely picked up on, but in the aftermath they always turn out to be fabricated or heavily falsified.

Bizarre statements, accusations without foundation and bizarre inventions - time and again, US presidential candidate Donald Trump has attracted attention with his statements. His statements are widely picked up on, only to turn out in retrospect to be fictitious or heavily falsified.

blue News has compiled the Republican's most bizarre and provocative statements and explains where the basis for the statements comes from and what is really behind them.

Democrats want to ban cows

"They really want to do things now like no more cows and no more windows in houses. They have wonderful plans for this country. Frankly, they're crazy, and they're doing great harm to our country." Trump uttered this sentence a few days ago during an appearance in Las Vegas.

Democrats who want to ban cows and windows? Trump has been making this statement again and again for several years. It originally dates back to 2021, when Biden/Harris presented the "Green Deal", a program for more sustainability in the economy. One part: "To work with farmers and ranchers to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture - to the extent technologically feasible."

Trump turned this into a ban on cows. Again and again he talks about a "cow destruction plan" that the Democrats are secretly putting together. Team Harris simply says: "A confused Trump on a delusional rant."

Abortion after birth

According to Donald Trump, Democrats support post-birth abortion. The claim first emerged in January at an event in Iowa. In April, Trump released a video claiming that Democrats were in favor of "post-birth abortion."

"The baby is born, and then the baby is killed after birth," Trump claimed. "Democrats and radicals want that, and they want to legalize it everywhere." But that is wrong. The renowned "American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists", for example, wrote on its website: "This is illegal and murder. Such a procedure does not exist in America."

The claim was probably originally based on a statement by Ralph Northam, the Democratic former governor of Virginia. In 2019, he was asked about a bill that allowed abortions until shortly before birth. Northam said that abortions should be performed in the last trimester of pregnancy "in cases where (...) the fetus is not viable". However, the bill did not mention killing after birth.

Incidentally, the bill was never implemented in Virginia. Abortions are only legal up to the second trimester of pregnancy. And even these are rare: Data from the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 94 percent of all abortions are performed before the 13th week of pregnancy.

South American countries send mentally ill people to the USA

In 2023 in particular, Donald Trump made the claim that South American countries were deliberately sending mentally ill people to the USA as migrants. At a meeting, for example, he said that he had read about a doctor who had nothing more to do because all of his patients had been discharged to the USA.

"Recently there was a story about a psychologist. Or a psychiatrist. But a psychologist. He worked in psychiatric clinics in South America. He worked 24 hours a day and looked after very mentally ill people. And he was sitting there reading a newspaper, and they asked him, what - what is he doing? He said, 'I don't have a job anymore. The people have all been released to the United States. Can you believe that? That's what we're doing here."

Trump did not say which South American country or countries were involved. A major investigation by CNN and the fact portal FactCheck.org later revealed that Trump's claims were false. An inquiry to the Trump team itself and the migration authorities also came to nothing. It is still not clear on what basis Trump picked up the story.

Schools change gender of children

At an appearance in Milwaukee earlier this month, Trump spoke about school education in America. "Our opponents are using government-funded schools to indoctrinate our children (...) and even change the genders of children - without parental consent. Imagine your children going to school and coming back with a new gender."

This claim has appeared repeatedly in Trump's speeches over the past few months. Back in September, for example, he spoke of gender reassignment surgery in schools during an appearance in Wisconsin. "Can you imagine your son leaving the house and you say, 'Jimmy, I love you so much, go have a great day at school,' and your son comes back with a brutal operation? Can you even imagine that? What the hell is wrong with our country?"

There is no evidence for these statements either. Even in states where gender reassignment is possible before the 18th birthday, parental consent is required.Thepolitical magazine "The Atlantic" analyzed the legal situation and searched for possible evidence for Trump's statements - without success. Trump's spokesperson was also unable to provide any evidence for his statements.

Military against the left

In an interview with the Trump-friendly Fox News channel a few days ago, Trump spoke about a possible deployment of the military - including on election day. "I think the bigger problem is the enemy within," Trump said. "We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left-wing crazies. And I think they're the big - and it should be very easy to handle, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen."

The fact that Trump is openly toying with the idea of using the military against his political opponents is new. However, Trump's proposal is unlikely to be implemented as long as he is not president. Republican MP Byron Donalds toldPoliticoon Tuesday that a broad alliance had come to an agreement. "We're not going to allow it, we're not going to deploy a military inside the US for things like this." Donalds is considered a Trump supporter and voted against certifying the electoral votes in 2021.

However, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who served under Trump, toldThe Hillon Monday that Trump's comments should be taken seriously. During his time in office, the former president repeatedly toyed with the idea of using the military or the National Guard in his favor. "Securing the elections is the job of the authorities, such as the police. But not the military."