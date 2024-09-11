For some blue News readers, Donald Trump is the winner of the debate. KEYSTONE

The TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is also on the minds of blue News readers. Opinions differ.

The TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is also on the minds of blue News readers.

Opinions differ.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris duel for 90 minutes on Thursday night. The TV debate is a heated exchange.

For many experts and blue News readers, the winner of the debate is clear: "A person like Harris is a gift and a beacon of the century! If a country like the USA tramples on this unique opportunity, this nation can no longer be described as a democratic world power," writes reader "lksvhhiwgsfe7". "Harris has stamina - and that was the point," says "robbingwood0815". And reader "Hanno" writes: "Women at the helm, they can tax better!"

Other readers disagree. "Trump was definitely better, let's hope Trump wins and certainly not Harris," says "Friekauppau29". "Fortunately, it's not the people here who elect the president, but the Americans. People there think differently about Trump. Trump will be the next president - guaranteed," said user "Friedman328".

Was it even a draw?

Some blue News readers can't make up their minds. Rico says: "Trump was just like he is: blustering, lying, distorting facts, presumptuous and insulting. (...) Harris was very calm (perhaps too calm), stuck to the given topics and countered skillfully. She should become even more confident in her demeanor and counter one or two of Trump's factual lies (as she did towards the end) more clearly and decisively. Probably a draw in which Harris was able to score points with young people in particular."

"Stalemate - even - draw, whatever you want to call it," writes "Snail-Gander". And further: "Both have a profile, he in his own way, she in hers. Hers would do America a lot of good, his would not. Question: Is America ready for a woman of a different color as president? One would hope so, the race is more open than ever before."