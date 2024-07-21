Mary L. Trump is the niece and fiercest critic of former US President Donald Trump. Peter Serling

Mary L. Trump is the only niece of former US President Donald Trump. In her newsletter, she doesn't leave a good hair on her uncle's head.

Mary L. Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has sharply criticized her uncle.

Contrary to his statements, he doesn't "give a damn" about unity.

The Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump only has one niece - and she is not well-disposed towards him. Mary L. Trump has once again sharply criticized her uncle. In her newsletter "The Good In Us", the 59-year-old psychologist, author and entrepreneur wrote on Friday that Donald Trump is "not interested in unity". This was first reported by "20 Minuten".

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, Donald Trump's brother. Her criticism followed Trump's speech at the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. He called for unity. His niece commented: "The man who launched a violent attack on the United States Capitol because he couldn't handle an election defeat doesn't care about unity."

Let me say this as simply as I can: The man who launched a violent attack on the United States Capitol because he couldn’t handle losing an election does not actually give a damn about unity. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 19, 2024

Mary L. Trump also took the media to task: "Donald Trump is incapable of uniting this country, just as he was incapable of acting presidential. Yet far too many people in the media are waiting for it to happen. They cynically assure us that it will happen."

Media would ignore Trump's threats and portray him as a reasonable and God-fearing man - supporting the supposed realignment as a conciliator