The A5 resembles a field of rubble. KEYSTONE

There was a mass crash in southern Germany on Monday morning. Two people died.

Sven Ziegler

There was a serious mass crash on the A5 in southern Germany on Monday.

According to the police in Karlsruhe, five cars and three trucks were involved.

According to initial information, two people were killed in a serious traffic accident on the A5 highway in Baden-Württemberg on Monday.

According to the police in Karlsruhe, five cars and three trucks were involved. The accident occurred at around 05:30 near Bruchsal in the district of Karlsruhe. Several people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

It was initially unclear how the accident occurred. The A5 was fully closed between the Karlsruhe-Nord and Bruchsal junctions. A detour was set up.

According to the police, onlookers caused traffic delays on the opposite carriageway. A helicopter was also deployed in the meantime.