The typhoon has destroyed houses, power lines, roads and other infrastructure. IMAGO/Kyodo News

Typhoon "Shanshan" has so far claimed the lives of four people in Japan. It caused flooding, landslides and severe damage to infrastructure.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Typhoon "Shanshan" has claimed the lives of four people in Japan. 96 people were injured.

The storm caused flooding, landslides and severe damage to infrastructure. Show more

Typhoon "Shanshan" is keeping the inhabitants of Japan on tenterhooks with heavy rainfall and gale-force winds. According to the Japanese television station NHK, the death toll has risen to four. At least 96 people were also injured. The cyclone has weakened on its way from the south-western main island of Kyushu towards the north-east. However, it continues to cover large parts of the country with heavy rain. The consequences are flooding, landslides and damage to buildings, roads and other infrastructure. Traffic is severely disrupted.

The meteorological authority continues to call on the population of the island kingdom to be extremely vigilant due to the increased risk of landslides and flooding. Three people were killed in a landslide in the central prefecture of Aichi. In Tokushima Prefecture on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan's four main islands, an 80-year-old man was killed when the roof of his house collapsed, according to NHK. "Shanshan", the tenth typhoon of the season, hit Kyushu the day before.

SDA