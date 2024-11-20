Storm Shadow cruise missiles were fired at Russia. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

The USA has allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory. Now it appears that Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by the UK have been fired.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukraine has probably fired Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by the UK at targets in Russia for the first time.

Debris from the cruise missiles is said to have been found in the village of Marjino in the Russian region of Kursk, just 45 kilometers from the border.

Only recently, according to media reports, the USA also allowed Ukraine to use longer-range US-made missiles against targets in Russia. Show more

According to British media reports, Ukraine has fired Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by the UK at targets in Russia for the first time. This was reported by the "Financial Times" and the "Guardian ", among others, citing unnamed insider sources.

The British Ministry of Defense did not want to comment on the reports when asked by dpa. The government in London had previously always been evasive about the conditions for the Storm Shadow deployment by Ukraine for the defensive fight against the Russian attackers.

The Telegraph reported that debris from the cruise missiles had been found in the village of Marjino in the Russian region of Kursk, just 45 kilometers from the border. The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, announced on the short message service Telegram that two missiles had been fired. However, he did not provide any details.

Russian "Z-bloggers" claim that Ukraine has launched 12 Storm Shadow missiles on Kursk region.



They publish this information on their Telegram channels.



There has been no official information or comments. pic.twitter.com/pBRVYFOkjV — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 20, 2024

According to media reports, the USA had only recently allowed Ukraine to use longer-range US-made missiles against targets in Russia. According to Moscow, Ukraine fired six ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

What are Storm Shadow missiles?

The British Storm Shadow is an air-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 250 kilometers for precision attacks on targets such as bunkers or critical infrastructure. They are identical in design to the French Scalp missiles.

Ukraine is in its third year of defending itself against a war of aggression by Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has long been asking to be able to deploy longer-range weapons from Western partners on Russian territory. The reason given was that this would be decisive for the course of the war.

The US release is seen as a response to the suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers on Moscow's side. Russia, for its part, sees the US weapons as an escalation and an involvement of the USA and other Western states in the war.

dpa