Ukrainian Fashion Week is taking place for the first time since the start of the war. War veterans with amputated limbs are on the catwalk.

Fashion Week in Ukraine is back. For the first time since the start of the war, designers presented their latest collections in Kiev.

War veterans with amputated limbs took part in the show by designers Andreas Moskin and Andriy Bilous: "We want to show that Ukrainian fashion is adapting to society. Even for people with amputations who survived the war," Bilou told The Associated Press. "Even without limbs, these people must be loved and respected and perceived as an integral part of society."

During the shows, the models walked past numerous reminders of the war. For example, a series of portraits of soldiers in uniform, which are part of the fashion industry, and an exhibition of military uniforms.

