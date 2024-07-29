In France, fiber optic networks of several providers have been sabotaged. (archive picture) Keystone

In overnight "acts of sabotage", unknown persons have damaged the fiber optic cables of several French Internet providers.

No time? blue News summarizes Unknown persons damaged the fiber optic cables of French Internet providers on Monday night.

Six départements were affected, but not Paris.

An act of sabotage on fiber optic cables already occurred in France on Friday. Show more

Unknown persons damaged fiber optic cables in France during the night. These "acts of sabotage" affected six departments in the south-west, east and north of the country - but not the capital Paris, where the Olympic Games are currently taking place.

On Friday, the day of the opening of the Olympic Games, acts of sabotage on fiber optic cables had already paralyzed large parts of French rail traffic. Hundreds of thousands of travelers were affected, including some German Olympic participants who were unable to arrive in time for the opening ceremony.

Over the weekend, rail traffic in France gradually returned to normal. On Monday morning, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete announced that all trains were running "normally" again. On Monday, police sources reported that a left-wing extremist had been arrested on a French railroad site.

