According to the US government, an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release is 90 percent complete. "The deal has a total of 18 paragraphs. 14 of those paragraphs are done," said a high-ranking representative of the US government. 90 percent of the agreement had been agreed. However, the conditions for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and issues relating to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip are still outstanding.

It is envisaged that several hundred Palestinian prisoners will be released in return for those hostages from Israel who are still in the hands of Hamas, said the US government official. "For every hostage, a certain number of Palestinian prisoners will be released." Among them were "significant" prisoners who had been sentenced to life imprisonment. He emphasized that the fact that six hostages had been killed a few days ago had made the negotiations extremely difficult. There are now fewer hostages to exchange. "This is tragic and terrible." Hamas is also threatening to execute more hostages.

The US government official said that in a first phase, all women, all injured and all men over the age of 50 should be released from the hostages. An arrangement for the safe exit of wounded Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip is also planned.

During the attack on Israel last October, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations killed more than 1,200 people and took around 250 others hostage in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza. According to an Israeli count, 101 people are still in the hands of Hamas. It is unclear how many of them are still alive.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA, have been going on for months in order to achieve a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. However, the talks are not making any progress.

Following the death of the six other hostages, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increased pressure. However, he does not want to move away from his government's strategic interests and is insisting on control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, an approximately 14-kilometer-long strip on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. However, both Hamas and Egypt are demanding that Israel withdraw its troops.

The US government representative emphasized that the Philadelphi Corridor was not explicitly mentioned in the agreement. However, it provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli military from all densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, and a dispute had arisen as to whether the Philadelphi Corridor was included. "Due to this disagreement, the Israelis have made a proposal in recent weeks that would significantly reduce their presence in this corridor," he emphasized. Only in the second phase of the deal is a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces envisaged, he said.