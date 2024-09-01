Middle East ticker USA: 90 percent of hostage deal stands +++ Hostage families: Netanyahu should renounce solidarity pins
5.9.2024
On October 7, 2023, terrorist commandos from the Islamist Hamas attacked Israel, massacred the civilian population and kidnapped more than 240 people. Israel responded with a military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Following the discovery of the bodies of six Hamas hostages, the umbrella organization of Israeli trade unions has called for a one-day general strike today (Monday).
- In the largest mass protests in Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war, hundreds of thousands have demanded an immediate agreement with the Islamist Hamas, according to media reports.
3.54 am
Amnesty raises serious accusations against Israeli army
Amnesty International accuses the Israeli military of systematically destroying agricultural land and thousands of houses in the eastern Gaza Strip after gaining control of the area. The human rights organization demands that this action of significantly expanding a "buffer zone" along the eastern border of the occupied Gaza Strip must be investigated as a war crime. The organization's own research has shown that this may be a war crime of wanton destruction and collective punishment.
Using bulldozers and explosive devices, the Israeli military illegally destroyed agricultural land and civilian buildings and razed entire neighborhoods with houses, schools and mosques to the ground, the statement continued. The houses had not been destroyed in the course of hostilities, but after the military had gained control of the area.
By analyzing satellite images and videos posted on social media by Israeli forces between October 2023 and May 2024, Amnesty has identified a newly destroyed swath of land along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip that is between one and 1.8 kilometers wide, the human rights organization said.
Julia Duchrow, Secretary General of Amnesty International in Germany, said: "The systematic devastation caused by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip is an act of wanton destruction and cannot be justified by military necessity. (...). Willful destruction and collective punishment are war crimes and must be investigated as such."
The Israeli military justifies the demolition of buildings in the Gaza Strip by, among other things, destroying tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure.
-
Thursday, September 5, 2024, 3.34 am
Hostage families: Netanyahu should renounce solidarity pins
A group representing families of hostages held by extremists in the Gaza Strip has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop wearing a yellow badge that has become a symbol of solidarity with the abductees.
"Stop creating a false impression of support and efforts to retrieve the hostages, when in reality you are doing everything you can to torpedo the agreement," said the group, which describes itself as a forum for the families of hostages and missing persons from the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel on October 7.
Protests recently gripped Israel following the recovery of the bodies of six young hostages from the Gaza Strip. The military has stated that the hostages were executed as Israeli forces approached the tunnel in which they were being held. News of their deaths increased pressure on Netanyahu to immediately agree to a deal to release some of the hostages remaining in the Palestinian territory in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a ceasefire.
-
24:00
-
23:41
US government: 90 percent of hostage deal in place
According to the US government, an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release is 90 percent complete. "The deal has a total of 18 paragraphs. 14 of those paragraphs are done," said a high-ranking representative of the US government. 90 percent of the agreement had been agreed. However, the conditions for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and issues relating to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip are still outstanding.
It is envisaged that several hundred Palestinian prisoners will be released in return for those hostages from Israel who are still in the hands of Hamas, said the US government official. "For every hostage, a certain number of Palestinian prisoners will be released." Among them were "significant" prisoners who had been sentenced to life imprisonment. He emphasized that the fact that six hostages had been killed a few days ago had made the negotiations extremely difficult. There are now fewer hostages to exchange. "This is tragic and terrible." Hamas is also threatening to execute more hostages.
The US government official said that in a first phase, all women, all injured and all men over the age of 50 should be released from the hostages. An arrangement for the safe exit of wounded Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip is also planned.
During the attack on Israel last October, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations killed more than 1,200 people and took around 250 others hostage in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza. According to an Israeli count, 101 people are still in the hands of Hamas. It is unclear how many of them are still alive.
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA, have been going on for months in order to achieve a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. However, the talks are not making any progress.
Following the death of the six other hostages, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increased pressure. However, he does not want to move away from his government's strategic interests and is insisting on control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, an approximately 14-kilometer-long strip on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. However, both Hamas and Egypt are demanding that Israel withdraw its troops.
The US government representative emphasized that the Philadelphi Corridor was not explicitly mentioned in the agreement. However, it provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli military from all densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, and a dispute had arisen as to whether the Philadelphi Corridor was included. "Due to this disagreement, the Israelis have made a proposal in recent weeks that would significantly reduce their presence in this corridor," he emphasized. Only in the second phase of the deal is a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces envisaged, he said.
-
23:24
UN Security Council members call for ceasefire
Following the killing of six Israeli hostages, members of the UN Security Council have urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement on a ceasefire. "We know that the best way to save the remaining hostages and alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians is a negotiated ceasefire that releases the hostages and sets the stage for an increase in life-saving aid to Gaza," said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
China's Vice Ambassador Geng Shuang said: "The ceasefire negotiations have been delayed for too long and the suffering of the population has continued for too long. It is time to put an end to all this." The representatives of Great Britain, France, Japan and Russia expressed similar sentiments. At the same time, a number of states condemned Hamas for the deaths of the hostages, who according to Israel were shot in the head shortly before they were found.
-
1.37 a.m.
Philadelphi corridor: Gantz and Eisenkot counter Netanyahu
Two former members of Israel's war cabinet have rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Israel must control the Gaza Strip border with Egypt.
Former Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff Benny Gantz said Israel should focus on bringing the hostages still remaining in Gaza home safely. The Islamist Hamas has demanded an Israeli withdrawal from the area as a precondition for a possible agreement. Gantz said at a press conference on Tuesday that Israel was in a position to return the so-called Philadelphi corridor if necessary. "Philadelphi is an operational challenge, not an existential threat," he said. "We have to get the hostages back, even at a high price."
At Gantz's side was former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, a political ally of Gantz. Both men had resigned from the war cabinet in June. They accused Netanyahu of mismanaging the war and putting his own political survival above the interests of the country. Netanyahu's office rejected the criticism. "Those who do not contribute to victory and the return of our hostages had better not interfere," it said.
-
Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 0:14 a.m.
US government takes legal action against Hamas leader Sinwar
The US government is taking legal action against Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar and other high-ranking members of the Palestinian terrorist organization in connection with the massacre in Israel on 7 October 2023. On Tuesday (local time), the US Department of Justice published prosecution documents submitted earlier this year that had previously been kept under seal. Sinwar and the other defendants are accused of terrorism, conspiracy to commit murder and evasion of sanctions, among other things.
"The atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel on October 7 are unacceptable, and the Department of Justice will not rest until Hamas is held accountable for its campaign of terror, death and destruction," Matthew Olsen, who is in charge of national security at the Department of Justice, was quoted as saying. The Hamas massacre, in which more than 40 American citizens were also murdered, was only the latest act of cruelty committed by Hamas, the statement continued.
Following the killing of Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya in Tehran at the end of July, the Islamist terrorist group appointed Sinwar as the new leader of the organization. His whereabouts are unknown - it is assumed that he is hiding in the organization's extensive tunnel system under the Gaza Strip. The Hamas leader is considered the mastermind behind the terrorist attack on October 7.
-
11 p.m.
-
21:18
Protests for ceasefire agreement in Tel Aviv again
On Tuesday, hundreds of people once again called on the Israeli government to reach an agreement with the militant Islamist Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages. The demonstration in the center of Tel Aviv was the third in a row. The protests flared up again on Sunday after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages.
The government must ensure that the other hostages are returned alive, said Emona Or, whose brother Avinatan was abducted in the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7 last year. Many of the demonstrators carried Israeli national flags or yellow banners to symbolize solidarity with the hostages. "Decide the agreement," one of the banners read.
-
9 p.m.
US government sees hope for hostage deal and contradicts Netanyahu
The US government still sees hope for a deal to release hostages from the hands of Hamas and once again contradicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the debate. An agreement is possible, "we believe that we are close enough, that the gaps are narrow enough that it could happen," said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby. US President Joe Biden is personally involved in the effort, he added.
Referring to Biden's recent criticism that Netanyahu was not sufficiently committed to a deal, Kirby said: "Reaching an agreement requires compromise and leadership from everyone. "I would like to leave it at that."
-
5.10am
Farewell to slain hostages - Netanyahu vows revenge
While Israel bids a bitter farewell to the hostages recently killed in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticized by the bereaved, vows revenge. He announced that Hamas would pay a "very high price" for the murder of the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were discovered last week in an underground tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to media reports, the Israeli Ministry of Health stated that the hostages had been shot at close range some 48 to 72 hours before the autopsy.
"Israel will not let this massacre pass," Netanyahu said at a press conference in the evening. He apologized to the families of the dead "that we did not succeed in bringing them back alive". He himself has been heavily criticized because relatives of the hostages accuse him of having condoned the deaths of the abductees through his uncompromising stance in the negotiations with the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas.
At his press conference, Netanyahu once again insisted that Israel's military must retain control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, an approximately 14-kilometer-long strip on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. "We will not give up the Philadelphi Corridor," he reiterated. This was a strategic and political necessity for Israel.
However, if Israeli troops remain in the area, an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and a release of the hostages, who are still being held by the Islamist Hamas, is likely to be extremely difficult. Both Hamas and Egypt are demanding that Israel withdraw its soldiers. Together with the USA and Qatar, Egypt is mediating between Israel and Hamas, who do not negotiate directly with each other as a matter of principle.
The mediation talks continued by telephone even after the six bodies were found, a US government representative involved in the negotiations told CNN. However, Netanyahu's press conference had virtually destroyed the efforts: "This guy has now torpedoed everything with a speech," the government representative was quoted as saying.
US President Joe Biden, who continues to hope for a hostage deal, also criticized Netanyahu. When asked whether the Israeli Prime Minister was doing enough to reach an agreement, Biden replied during an appearance in Washington: "No." Nevertheless, a final agreement on the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas was "very close". Asked what led him to this assessment after the many unsuccessful attempts to reach a deal, Biden replied that hope dies last.
-
5 o'clock
President asks for forgiveness
At the funeral of the murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Israel's President Izchak Herzog spoke at the invitation of the family. In his eulogy, Herzog asked for forgiveness "that we did not succeed in bringing your Hersh back alive". Herzog said that Israel's decision-makers were now faced with an urgent task: "To save those who can still be saved."
Islamist Hamas fighters abducted the US-Israeli Goldberg-Polin from the Nova music festival in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. He was only 23 years old.
-
4.54 am
Hamas: New orders for hostage guards
A spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, spoke on Monday evening of "new orders" to the guards of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip in the event that Israeli troops should approach their hideout. The fact that the Israeli government obviously wanted to free the hostages through military pressure rather than by concluding an agreement would mean "that they would return to their families in coffins".
-
3.30 a.m.
Hostage video released
Hamas has released a propaganda video showing the kidnapped Eden Yerushalmi alive before the Israeli military discovered her body in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip last week. According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the 24-year-old's family agreed to share a short sequence of the video. In it, the young woman says, according to the translation: "A message to my family that I love: I miss you, father, mother, sister Shani and May. I miss and love you all so much." In similar cases, Israel has accused Hamas of psychological warfare.
-
24:00
-
23:06
Hamas: Hostages will return "in coffins" if Israel's military pressure continues
Hamas has threatened that the hostages abducted in the Gaza Strip will return "in coffins" if Israel continues to exert military pressure. The "stubbornness" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to free the prisoners through military pressure instead of reaching an agreement means that they will return to their families in coffins", explained the spokesman of Hamas' armed arm, the Essedin al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, on Monday.
The guards of the hostages have been given new instructions in case Israeli soldiers approach their location, he added.
-
22:52
Netanyahu asks for "forgiveness" after death of Hamas hostages in Gaza Strip
Following the discovery of six hostages killed by the radical Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for "forgiveness". "I ask for your forgiveness for not bringing them back alive," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference on Monday. "We were close, but we did not succeed."
The Israeli Prime Minister also threatened retaliation. "Hamas will pay a high price for this," he said.
Netanyahu apparently does not want to give in in the negotiations on a ceasefire with Hamas. Israel must retain control of the area on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, he said. This would ensure that the remaining hostages "are not smuggled out of the Gaza Strip".
-
21.43 hrs
Swiss to fly to Tel Aviv again from Thursday
The airline Swiss will resume its flights to Tel Aviv in Israel on Thursday. After a thorough analysis of the situation in the Middle East, it has come to the conclusion that safe flight operations to Tel Aviv are guaranteed, Swiss announced on Monday.
Swiss will also resume using the airspace over Iraq and a north-eastern corridor in Iranian airspace for overflights. Flights to and from Beirut, on the other hand, will remain suspended until the end of October as planned. This is for commercial reasons, as Swiss writes.
-
8.05 p.m.
Hundreds protest near Netanyahu's house
At demonstrations in several parts of Israel, thousands of people have called for an agreement on the release of the Israeli hostages still being held captive by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Protests with several hundred participants also took place near the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few hours after the funeral of a hostage who had been killed. "Your decisions lead to her death", Israeli media quoted from the speech of a man whose brother is still being held in the Gaza Strip.
-
19:40
British government announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
The British government has announced a partial suspension of arms exports to Israel. 30 of a total of 350 export licenses will be suspended, said Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the British Parliament on Monday. The ban concerns weapons "that could be used in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip" against the radical Islamic group Hamas. The government cited a "clear risk" that the weapons could be used in "a serious breach of international humanitarian law". However, parts for F-35 fighter jets are not affected by the measure.
Foreign Minister Lammy emphasized that the ban was not a determination of innocence or guilt and that the situation would continue to be monitored. "We have not judged and cannot judge whether Israel has violated international humanitarian law," he said. Great Britain is "not an international court".
Lammy reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defence and stressed that the partial export ban would not have a "significant impact on Israel's security".
-
6.20 a.m.
General strike begins in Israel
Following the discovery of the bodies of six Hamas hostages, the umbrella organization of Israeli trade unions has called for a one-day general strike today, Monday. The aim of the strike is to increase pressure on the government to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the Histadrut announced on Sunday. The remaining hostages still being held by the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip were to be brought home.
The Histadrut, which represents around 800,000 workers in the healthcare, logistics and financial sectors, among others, announced that the strike would begin on Monday morning and would also affect the international airport. The strike is the first since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7. A strike last year during the dispute over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial reform had led to a temporary delay in the project.
The bodies of the six hostages were discovered in a tunnel in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. The military announced that the people had been killed shortly before the Israeli soldiers arrived. Netanyahu announced that Israel would hold Hamas accountable for the murder of the hostages. He blamed the extremists for the deadlocked negotiations: "Anyone who murders hostages does not want an agreement."
-
3.50 am
Mass protests in Israel after recovery of dead Gaza hostages
In the largest mass protests in Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war, hundreds of thousands have demanded an immediate agreement with the Islamist Hamas, according to media reports. Following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israel's trade union umbrella organization wants to bring the country to a standstill for a day today with an unprecedented general strike - and thus increase the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a deal for the release of the remaining hostage.
Protests in Tel Aviv and other cities saw some clashes with police. According to local media, there were dozens of arrests. According to estimates by the organizers, around 300,000 people gathered in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv alone, as reported by the "Times of Israel" in the evening. There were no official figures.
"We can no longer stand by and watch. The fact that Jews are being murdered in the tunnels of Gaza is unacceptable," union leader Arnon Bar David was quoted as saying by the news website "ynet". "We have to make a deal (with Hamas), a deal is more important than anything else." The protest strike is due to begin at 06:00 local time (05:00 CEST), Israeli media reported. Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv is also to go on strike and flight operations are to be paralyzed.
According to the "Times of Israel", Israel's radical right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the Attorney General to prevent the general strike by means of a temporary injunction. Smotrich, like the radical right-wing police minister Itamar Ben Gvir, rejects concessions to Hamas and has repeatedly threatened Prime Minister Netanyahu with the collapse of the government.
The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that six hostage bodies had been discovered shortly beforehand in an underground tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip. The news portal "Axios" quoted the National Forensic Institute as saying that the hostages had been shot at close range around 48 to 72 hours before the autopsy of the bodies. According to the report, they were murdered between Thursday and Friday morning. A spokesman for the Hamas terrorist organization, however, said that the hostages had been killed by Israeli bombardment.
"We will not abandon them," chanted demonstrators in Tel Aviv, referring to the fate of the 101 hostages still held by the Islamists. They marched with blue and white national flags on the city's central streets. The coffins of the six hostages who were killed were symbolically laid out on a stage.
Participants in the protest rally blocked a central highway in the evening. According to media reports, they threw stones, fences, nails and metal objects onto the road, lit a fire and shot fireworks into the air. The police finally cleared the road and used stun grenades.
Protests also took place in other cities in Israel. The demonstrators demanded a swift deal from the government that would enable a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators alongside the USA, have been stuck for months.
-
3.40 a.m.
Report: Mediators plan final attempt at negotiations
According to the "Washington Post", the mediators want to present the conflict parties with a final proposal for an agreement between Israel and Hamas in the coming weeks. If both sides do not accept this again, it could mean the end of the negotiations, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration was quoted as saying. The discovery of six dead hostages in Gaza had shown the urgency of an agreement.
Recent surveys by the Jerusalem-based research center Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) have shown that 82 percent of Israelis support an agreement on the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip in some form, the Wall Street Journal reported. However, supporters remain deeply divided over the conditions for an agreement. "There are people who say we have to get the hostages back; others say we have to continue the war to secure the south," the US newspaper quoted Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, as saying. "It's been the same since the first day of the war, nothing has changed," he told the newspaper.
The main point of contention in the negotiations is currently the question of how long Israeli troops may remain stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt. Israel's security cabinet recently decided to maintain control of the corridor. In a statement issued by the relatives of the abductees, it was said that Netanyahu and his coalition partners had decided to "torpedo the agreement on a ceasefire for the corridor, thereby knowingly condemning the hostages to death".
Defense Minister Joav Galant called for the security cabinet's decision to be reversed. "It is too late for the hostages who were murdered in cold blood," Galant wrote on Platform X. "We must bring the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity home." According to media reports, Galant had a heated exchange with Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting.
-
Monday, September 2, 2024, 3:40 a.m.
Polio vaccinations started in Gaza
A vaccination campaign against the polio virus has started in the center of the sealed-off Gaza Strip. Following the first case of polio in 25 years in the embattled coastal strip, around 640,000 children are to be immunized against the highly contagious virus, according to the WHO. Normally, two vaccine doses are administered four weeks apart.
During the vaccination campaign, which began on Sunday and will last just over a week and be extended to other parts of Gaza, Israel's army said it wanted to observe pauses in fighting that were limited in terms of time and location. According to his office, Netanyahu emphasized that the breaks in fighting were not a ceasefire in the traditional sense.
-
23:50
-
8.30 pm
Tens of thousands of demonstrators at large rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken part in a protest rally in Tel Aviv following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages. Numerous demonstrators marched with blue and white national flags on the central streets of the city on the Mediterranean. The coffins of the six hostages were symbolically laid out on a stage. In Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked a central highway. Protests also took place in other cities.
The demonstrators demanded a swift deal from the government on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the remaining 101 hostages held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA, have been stuck for months.
-
2.23 p.m.
Netanyahu apologizes to family
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized to the family of the hostage Alexander Lobanov for the fact that he was not rescued alive. His office announced that the head of government wanted to speak to other families during the course of the day.
"The Prime Minister has expressed deep regret and apologized to his family for the fact that the State of Israel did not succeed in returning Alexander and the five other hostages alive," the statement continued.
Netanyahu's military advisor had returned in the morning from a visit to Moscow, the aim of which had been to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Alexander Lobanov and other hostages were also discussed. Lobanov, a father of two, had both Israeli and Russian citizenship.
-
10.46 a.m.
Netanyahu: "It tears the heart of the whole people"
Following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Islamist Hamas of systematically torpedoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
"Anyone who murders hostages does not want a deal," Netanyahu said in a video message. He spoke of a "difficult day". "It tears the heart out of the whole people." The score will be settled with the Hamas murderers, he said.
"The fact that Hamas continues to commit atrocities, as it did on October 7, obliges us to do everything we can to prevent them from committing these atrocities again," Netanyahu continued.
He added that efforts to free the hostages were ongoing. "Since December, Hamas has refused to engage in real negotiations." He accused Hamas of rejecting several US proposals, while Israel had agreed to them.
The Israeli government would nevertheless continue to make every effort to reach an agreement "that brings back all our hostages and guarantees our security and existence".
Critics in Israel, however, accuse Netanyahu of undermining efforts to reach a ceasefire even for domestic political and personal considerations. The security cabinet's decision on the night of 30 August to keep troops on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has been sharply criticized.
It is seen as one of the obstacles to a deal with Hamas, which is demanding Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
-
8.45 a.m.
Six hostages recovered dead in Gaza
The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was officially announced by the military on its Telegram channel in the early morning. The previous evening, the army had initially announced the discovery of several bodies, without giving further details.
The six victims were found in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israel, the army announced.
All six victims had been taken hostage during the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7 last year and kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. "According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in the morning.
The victims are four men - Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), Alexander Lobanov (32), Almog Sarusi (27) and Ori Danino (25) - and two women - Carmel Gat (40) and Eden Yerushalmi (24). According to the forum of relatives of the abductees, at least five of the six victims were abducted on October 7 from the Nova music festival in the Negev desert, which was taking place near the border with the Gaza Strip.
In total, terrorists from Hamas and other groups abducted more than 250 people from Israel to the sealed-off coastal area that day. During a week-long ceasefire at the end of November, Hamas released 105 hostages. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from jails.
In some cases, hostages were freed by the Israeli army - sometimes at a high cost in blood for the Palestinian civilian population during these military operations, for which Israel is criticized internationally just as much as for the Gaza war itself. It is not known how many of the hostages remaining in Gaza are still alive.
-
8.30 a.m.
Prospects for success of talks in Cairo unclear
It remains to be seen whether a further agreement on a ceasefire and the release of abductees can be reached.
For some time now, the USA, Egypt and Qatar have been holding mediation talks in Cairo on an agreement providing for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. However, the talks are deadlocked. Israel and Hamas are refusing to negotiate directly with the other side.
The main point of contention is currently the question of how long Israeli troops may remain stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt. Israel's security cabinet recently decided to maintain control of the corridor.
-
8.20 a.m.
West Bank: Attack kills three Israelis
Three Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank. The Israeli rescue service Zaka announced that two people aged around 30 - a man and a woman - were killed in the incident near Tarkumija near Hebron.
According to media reports, a third injured person was later pronounced dead in hospital. According to the Israeli army, assailants had opened fire on a vehicle in which the three were traveling at a military roadblock. The security forces searched for the attackers in the south of the West Bank.
Israel began a military operation in the northern West Bank on August 28. The army justified the action with the significant increase in the number of attacks on Israelis. The aim was to take action against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the start of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. Since then, 648 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or their own attacks in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Sunday, September 1, 6:30 a.m.
Polio vaccination campaign begins
A campaign to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against the polio virus has begun in the center of the Gaza Strip, according to hospital officials.
A hospital spokesman in Deir al-Balah told the German Press Agency that vaccinations will initially be given in several centers and schools in the central section of the coastal strip. This also applies to several refugee districts in the area.
During the vaccination campaign, which will last just over a week in total and is to be extended to other parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army wanted to observe temporary and localized breaks in the fighting.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), clinics, doctors' surgeries and mobile teams are to vaccinate around 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip against the highly contagious virus, which can lead to the paralysis typical of polio. Two doses of the vaccine are usually administered four weeks apart.
Following the first case of polio in 25 years in the embattled Palestinian territory, the vaccination campaign aims to prevent a massive outbreak of the disease.
The first doses of the vaccine were administered at a press conference held by the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip on August 31. The WHO called for a safe course of the mass vaccination planned from today.
All parties to the conflict must make this possible, demanded WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Platform X. The WHO had previously announced that all sides had made "preliminary commitments to so-called area-specific humanitarian pauses" - meaning limited ceasefires.