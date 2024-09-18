20 major fires have been raging in Portugal since Sunday. The situation can be particularly tricky on the highway. Turning back is not an option. The only option is to drive through the fire.

20 major fires have been raging in Portugal since Sunday.

The Portuguese authorities are reporting seven deaths and over 50 injuries.

The forest fire alert originally declared until Tuesday has been extended to Thursday. Show more

It could be a scene from a nightmare. A driver in Portugal sees the sea of flames in front of him. But he has no choice but to drive through it and hope for the best. He films the horror drive on his cell phone and seems to have escaped with a scare.

Three firefighters were hit far more tragically. Their bodies were recovered in a car on a forest road in the district of Coimbra. According to the Portuguese authorities, the fires have claimed a total of seven lives so far. They also believe that more than 50 people have been injured.