After heavy rainfall, floods and landslides cause destruction in large parts of Nepal. The search is still on for missing persons.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The intense rainfall led to landslides and flooding in Nepal.

The natural disaster caused considerable damage to the country's infrastructure.

At least 200 people lost their lives.

Most of the fatalities were in the Kathmandu Valley.

By Tuesday evening, 27 people were still missing. Show more

Amateur footage on X shows how the floods destroyed buildings and swept away everything in their path.

Entire districts of the capital Kathmandu are under water. People seek refuge on rooftops. But even there they are not safe.

The heavy rainfall occurred towards the end of the monsoon season, which normally lasts from June to September. Depending on the area, there was up to 240 liters of rainfall per square meter. This is the highest figure for two decades.

The army rescued more than 4000 people. The natural disaster claimed over 200 lives. By Tuesday evening, 27 people were still reported missing.

Videos from the department