For a week now, people in England have been taking to the streets and drawing attention to themselves with riots and attacks on asylum seekers. blue News gives you an overview of the events so far.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bloody attack in Southport in which three girls were killed has triggered a wave of violence in England.

False reports about the origin and religious affiliation of the suspect fueled the anger of right-wing extremists.

There have been violent protests and attacks on asylum seekers and other minorities in 17 English cities over the past few days.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the rioters with clear words - on Monday he convened a crisis team. Show more

The unrest in England is taking on new dimensions. For days, people associated with the right-wing scene have been making headlines with violent protests and attacks on asylum seekers and other minorities.

The newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer (61) addressed the rioters with the words "you will regret it". The clear message has so far had no effect, which is why Starmer convened a crisis team on Monday.

blue News gives you an overview of the situation in England.

What is the origin of the wave of violence?

The violent protests originated with the knife attack on July 29 in the coastal town of Southport near Liverpool. During a Taylor Swift dance class for children, a 17-year-old teenager allegedly killed three girls aged six, seven and nine with a knife.

Eight other children and two adults, who are said to have stood in front of the children to protect them, were also injured during the attack. Five of the children suffered serious injuries. The police arrested the suspect and seized the weapon. Initially, the authorities did not suspect a terrorist attack.

What is known about the suspect?

There were various speculations about the identity of the suspect in the hours after the crime. A name was circulating on the internet, which, according to the BBC, turned out to be false. There was also speculation that the perpetrator had a migrant background. This was also confirmed by the police as false information.

According to the BBC, the 17-year-old was born in Cardiff, Wales, and later moved to Banks, a small village not far from Southport, with his parents, who have their roots in Rwanda.

The various false reports about the suspect's origins and religious affiliation are said to have triggered the riots in various towns. For this reason, the court in Liverpool has decided to publish the suspect's name, even though he will only be of legal age in a few days' time.

Judge Andrew Menary justified this decision by stating that "full reporting is in the interests of the public" in order to stop the spread of false reports, reports the BBC.

Nothing is yet known about the motive for the crime. It was stated in court that the suspect had an autism diagnosis, as reported by the British media.

Where are the riots taking place?

The violent protests began on July 30 in the affected town of Southport. There, right-wing extremists from the Islamophobic "English Defense League" attacked a mosque and the police presence.

In the days that followed, people also began to take to the streets in other English cities. This also led to violent protests. Riots have now been recorded in 17 cities.

The police are very active, but are unable to prevent the riots. According to various media reports, some of the rioters also smashed windows of houses and set cars on fire.

The right-wing extremists are apparently targeting asylum seekers and minorities. Various videos are circulating on the platform X, which are said to show people being attacked indiscriminately because of their skin color.

As theGuardianreports, the rioters in Rotherham, a town near Sheffield, attempted to burn down a hotel housing asylum seekers. The police were able to prevent worse. Ten police officers were injured in the incident.

How is the government reacting?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the masterminds of the riots directly in a speech: "I guarantee you will regret taking part in these riots, whether directly or those who incite these actions online and then run away themselves."

Starmer stressed that targeting people because of their skin color is far-right extremism. "People in this country have a right to feel safe."

The prime minister's clear statements had little effect for the time being, as further violent protests were organized on Sunday. On Monday, Starmer convened a crisis team.

