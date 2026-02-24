What to watch for in Trump's State of the Union address - Gallery All eyes are on Trump's State of the Union address. (Archive photo) Image: dpa What will come up in Trump's State of the Union? (Archive photo) Image: dpa Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a packed room. (Archive photo) Image: dpa What to watch for in Trump's State of the Union address - Gallery All eyes are on Trump's State of the Union address. (Archive photo) Image: dpa What will come up in Trump's State of the Union? (Archive photo) Image: dpa Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a packed room. (Archive photo) Image: dpa

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to Congress is eagerly awaited. An overview of what could be important.

DPA dpa

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver his eagerly awaited address to both chambers of the US parliament on Tuesday evening (9 pm local time, 3 am Wednesday CET). In the State of the Union address, presidents also give an annual outlook on the course they want the United States to take.

An overview of what could be important in the Republican's speech in the 250th year of the USA's existence:

Variety of topics

There are plenty of topics for Trump to work through:

The negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program, on which there has been no tangible progress so far. Against the backdrop of growing tensions, Washington has recently significantly increased its military presence in the region.

Its efforts for peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Its controversial Peace Council, which is seen by critics as partisan competition to the United Nations.

The continued role of the USA in the Ukraine war. The US President could use his podium to send a message to Kiev and Moscow on the fourth anniversary of the Russian war of aggression.

Zelensky and Trump are wrestling over the role of the USA in the Ukraine war. Archivbild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

His tariff policy, which was recently dealt a severe blow by a Supreme Court ruling.

His claim to advance his country's dominance on the American double continent, the "western hemisphere".

Trump could also address the situation in Venezuela after US forces arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of the year.

It will also be interesting to see how much attention Trump devotes to which of the numerous conflicts. However, domestic issues often dominate his speeches, especially in election years. In November, the House of Representatives and around a third of the seats in the Senate will be decided in the midterm elections. Trump's Republicans are hoping to defend their narrow majorities in both chambers of parliament.

Applause, boos or silence in the chamber

The rifts between Republicans and Democrats are wide: twice already in his still young second term in office, major parts of US government business have come to a standstill and the country has slipped into a shutdown each time because the two parties were unable to agree on a budget. Furthermore, the continued funding of the Department of Homeland Security is still not secured.

In addition, the rigorous operations of the immigration authority ICE and other federal authorities against migrants divided the country. Whether there are nevertheless points of overlap between the two parties will become clear in the evening: Then the main focus is likely to be on whether the Democrats applaud Trump's speech at one point or another after all.

However, boos or indignant heckling seem more likely. It is extremely unlikely that the entire chamber will fall silent this time and that the ruling party will show that it does not agree with its president.

Promises of economic success in the customs chaos

For Trump, it is clear that he has turned a country that he believed was on the brink of collapse into the most economically successful and popular state in the world. However, according to surveys, many of his fellow countrymen feel differently. A majority are critical of the economic development to date - in view of the rising cost of living.

Trump's tariffs on imports also play a part in this. Even though the President praises the trade surcharges as a panacea for the domestic economy, experts disagree with him and see them as a tax that US companies and consumers will ultimately have to pay. Importers and citizens in the USA have so far borne 96% of the tariff burden, as new research results from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy show.

On February 20, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling against President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Keystone

It is questionable whether Trump will justify his tariff policy in light of the recent defeat before the Supreme Court. On the very day of the Supreme Court's decision, he signed an order to introduce a temporary, global 10 percent tariff on imports into the US. And less than 24 hours later, he made it 15 percent.

The assembled guests

Every year, it is eagerly awaited which guests the presidents invite to the US Parliament - and who they address directly and with what message. In 2020, for example, Trump criticized Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro as a "tyrant" at the last State of the Union of his first term and demonstratively invited opposition politician Juan Guaidó to the Capitol.

Trump could also invite guests on other issues close to his heart. To back up his migration policy, for example, he invited a border guard and a man to the Capitol whose brother was allegedly killed by a migrant without a residence permit.

Length of the speech

The length of the speech is also closely monitored every year. According to the University of California, the previous record holder is former President Bill Clinton, who addressed Congress for one hour and 28 minutes in his last State of the Union in 2000.

Holds the record for the longest State of the Union address: former US President Bill Clinton. Keystone

Trump had already surpassed this time during his speech in March last year - he spoke for a total of 99 minutes. However, this speech was not considered a State of the Union in the original sense, as a president cannot take stock just a few weeks after his inauguration.

The speech after the speech

Trump's State of the Union is traditionally followed by the opposition's response. This year, the Democratic governor of the state of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, will take to the podium. "Governor Spanberger embodies the best of America - as a mother, community leader and dedicated public servant," said Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in an announcement.

According to Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Spanberger will "chart a clear path forward." Her themes: Cutting everyday costs, protecting healthcare and defending the freedoms that made the US, Schumer said.