Laura Loomer is a big supporter of the US presidential candidate. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The closeness of a right-wing activist to US presidential candidate Donald Trump is causing a stir and is even being criticized by some Republicans.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The activist Laura Loomer, known for racist comments and conspiracy theories, accompanied Donald Trump to campaign events several times.

Several Republicans distanced themselves from Loomer's extreme views and called on Trump to do the same.

Trump dismissed the controversies surrounding Loomer, saying he knew little about her statements and could not control her behavior. Show more

In recent days, the activist, Laura Loomer, has appeared several times alongside US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The 31-year-old is known for racist comments and conspiracy theories on social media. Among other things, she was part of the entourage that accompanied Trump to the TV duel with Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

Shortly before the debate, Loomer wrote derogatory comments about Harris' Indian ancestry on the X platform. She wrote that if the Democrat won the presidential election in November, "the White House would smell like curry" and speeches at the government headquarters would be "handled by a call center."

There is speculation about X. Users are wondering who the woman next to Trump is and don't believe the US presidential candidate's statements.

So wait, this isn't Laura Loomer coming off your airplane? Or you cozying up with her at Mar a Lago? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EJX3YAQad9 — EdgeNocturnal (@KristopherStaf6) September 14, 2024

In another post on X, Loomer wrote that migrants from Haiti don't just eat cats and dogs. "They eat people." And that's not all: she also claimed that high-ranking US representatives were involved in the attacks of September 11, 2001, and that Joe Biden was behind an attack on Trump.

Trump says: "I don't know much about it"

Several Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is herself known for making radical statements, distanced herself from Loomer's extreme views. Greene described Loomer's rhetoric as "vicious, racist and divisive" and called for such positions to have no place in Trump's political movement. Senator Lindsey Graham also advised Trump to distance himself from Loomer in order to avoid potential damage to the election campaign.

However, Trump was unimpressed and emphasized at a press conference: "I don't know much about it." The 78-year-old believes she is a supporter and a "free spirit". Loomer represents strong opinions. "I don't know what she said, but that's not my business either," he said. "I can't tell Laura what to do." Asked about the fact that she had accompanied him on board his plane, Trump replied that many people do. "It's a big airplane."