Air cabs were supposed to transport passengers during the Olympic Games in Paris. But nothing came of it. It was only on the last day that one of the aircraft was able to take off for a test flight at the Palace of Versailles.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, air cabs were to be used for the first time in a European metropolis on a scheduled service.

However, the experiment failed in advance due to technical hurdles and concerns from the authorities.

However, air cabs could get a second chance as early as December: also in Paris. Show more

It was a bold promise: "Paris will be the first European city - and probably the first city in the world - to offer electric air cab services in time for the 2024 Olympic Games," announced German air cab manufacturer Volocopter just over a year ago.

Flying low over Paris at 110 km/h

Only one passenger at a time was to be flown into the Seine metropolis at up to 110 km/h at a maximum height of 500 meters on five routes with a multicopter. "We will be experimenting with this world first during the Olympic Games. It is a technological advance that could be useful," said French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete just a few months before the Summer Games.

But nothing came of it. Watch the video to find out why the attempt ultimately failed and why the German manufacturer Volocopter could soon get another chance to use drones.