Underpasses were flooded in Vienna. Bild: dpa

Austria's capital has had a hot and dry August so far. But on Saturday, extreme amounts of rain fell. There were some dramatic rescue operations.

A record summer downpour flooded streets and railroad lines in Vienna. A woman was caught in the water and pushed under a bus, according to the emergency services.

More than 110 liters of rain per square meter fell on the outskirts of Vienna - the highest value for a summer month in the 152-year history of measurements, as the ORF broadcaster reported. In addition to heavy rain, hail also fell in the Austrian capital.

Woman in life-threatening condition

A pedestrian fell in the area of a bus stop on a sloping road. According to the professional fire department, she was carried away by the water and pushed under a stationary bus. Firefighters lifted the vehicle and freed the woman, a fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency. She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The fire department was called out to hundreds of incidents due to flooded streets and water ingress into buildings. Rail services on one of the city's lines were also disrupted due to the heavy rainfall. The storm did not affect the entire city area.

