According to the Zurich cantonal police, the 57-year-old woman was cutting bushes and branches together with a man at the edge of a forest before the accident.
According to the police statement, the cause of the accident is still unclear. It is being investigated by specialists from the Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich Forensic Institute in collaboration with the Lake Oberland public prosecutor's office.
Rega, the Zurich cantonal police care team, municipal police and a legal inspector were also deployed. Kyburg is located in the municipality of Illnau-Effretikon. A telehandler is a four-wheeled vehicle with an extendable load arm.