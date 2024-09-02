A Rega team was dispatched to the scene of the accident, but was unable to do anything more. Archivbild: Keystone

A woman presumably fell from the basket of a telehandler in Kyburg on Monday afternoon and suffered fatal injuries. Resuscitation efforts by a Rega team were unsuccessful.

A woman has been fatally injured in a work accident in Kyburg.

The 57-year-old woman presumably fell from the basket of a telehandler.

Before the accident, the woman was cutting bushes and branches together with a man at the edge of a forest. Show more

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the 57-year-old woman was cutting bushes and branches together with a man at the edge of a forest before the accident.

According to the police statement, the cause of the accident is still unclear. It is being investigated by specialists from the Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich Forensic Institute in collaboration with the Lake Oberland public prosecutor's office.

Rega, the Zurich cantonal police care team, municipal police and a legal inspector were also deployed. Kyburg is located in the municipality of Illnau-Effretikon. A telehandler is a four-wheeled vehicle with an extendable load arm.

