Woman disappears in a hole in the ground in Kuala Lumpur The fire department and other rescue workers are searching for the woman who disappeared in a hole in the ground. Image: KEYSTONE The rescuers are digging for the woman with heavy equipment. Image: KEYSTONE An underground river could have swept the woman away. Image: KEYSTONE Despite hours of searching, the rescuers find no sign of the woman's life. Image: KEYSTONE The search continues even after dark. Image: KEYSTONE Woman disappears in a hole in the ground in Kuala Lumpur The fire department and other rescue workers are searching for the woman who disappeared in a hole in the ground. Image: KEYSTONE The rescuers are digging for the woman with heavy equipment. Image: KEYSTONE An underground river could have swept the woman away. Image: KEYSTONE Despite hours of searching, the rescuers find no sign of the woman's life. Image: KEYSTONE The search continues even after dark. Image: KEYSTONE

In a busy neighborhood in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, a woman has fallen into a hole in the ground that suddenly opened up. Rescue workers have been searching for the woman for over twelve hours without success.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Kuala Lumpur, a woman has fallen into a hole in the ground that suddenly opened up.

Firefighters and other rescue workers are searching for the woman using heavy equipment.

More than twelve hours after the incident, there is no sign of life from the woman, who is believed to be a 48-year-old tourist from India. Show more

Rarely has the phrase "dropped off the face of the earth" been so cruelly apt as this morning in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. The images from a surveillance camera show how the ground suddenly opens up under the feet of a woman walking along. She falls into the hole and can no longer be found.

Another man, who was sitting on a park bench, also falls in, but is able to hold on and climb out again.

The fire department and other rescue workers are called out to search for the woman. Even an excavator, which removes shovelful after shovelful of earth from under the sidewalk, is unable to bring the woman to light.

Rakaman CCTV saat kejadian tanah mendap di Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur berlaku kira-kira 8 pagi Jumaat.



🎥 Orang awam pic.twitter.com/9uECLRAFIs — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) August 23, 2024

The media quote the fire department as saying that the missing woman is a 48-year-old tourist from India. At the same time, they say she has not been positively identified. According to Free Malaysia Today, she was due to fly home the following day.

Underground river, recent flooding

What is clear, however, is that the hole in the ground is around eight meters deep. In the pictures of the search operation, the earth that the excavator is shoveling out looks very loose, reminiscent of sand.

According to the Times of India, it has rained heavily in Kuala Lumpur in recent days and the Klang and Gombak rivers have flooded neighborhoods. This has made the subsoil more unstable. Burrows occur all over the world. The most common causes are underground rivers or tunnels that destabilize the ground.

The Malaysian news portal "The Star" reports that, according to Kuala Lumpur's police commander, an underground river is flowing where the hole opened up. This could have swept the woman away, concludes Free Malaysia Today.

According to media reports, there is no sign of life from the woman more than twelve hours after the incident.