Pippa Harvey didn't hang up the phone when a woman called the police asking for a pizza. Instagram

A woman wants to order a pizza from the police. Instead of hanging up the phone, police officer Pippa Harvey starts asking questions. This is how she manages to save the woman on the other end of the line.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you British police officer Pippa Harvey is currently being celebrated online.

She helped a woman on the phone who wanted to order a pizza from the police. Except that the woman didn't want a pizza, she wanted help. But she couldn't speak freely.

Harvey coordinates the case. In the end, the police rescued the woman from her predicament. Show more

British police officer Pippa Harvey is currently being celebrated online because she managed to help a woman affected by domestic violence thanks to her particularly good perception.

The woman had dialed the emergency number and wanted to order a pizza. Harvey quickly realized that this was no joke call. In a calm voice, she asked the woman: "Do you need the pizza delivery service or the police? If it's the police, say yes."

The woman replied "Yes". Harvey therefore asked further, "Is the person who scares you in the room now?" The woman answered in the affirmative again.

"If it's the kids, they'll say 'cheese'"

Harvey assured the woman that help was coming. She went on to ask if the man was armed and if the person had threatened the woman herself or her children with violence. "If he threatened them, they say 'pepperoni'. If it's the children, they say 'cheese'."

"Pepperoni," the woman replied. Harvey continued to reassure the woman on the phone, assuring her that the police would be right with her. "It will raise suspicion if we continue the call supposedly for a pizza any longer, ok?" In the end, the woman was rescued and is now receiving the help she needs.

The young dispatcher had only started her job a few months ago. Her supervisor at the London police force praised her for her efforts.