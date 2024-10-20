The confectioner is said to have given the man sleeping pills in baked goods, among other things. (theme picture) KEYSTONE

A 32-year-old confectioner in Austria is said to have tried to poison her partner in order to obtain his inheritance. Now she has to go to court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 32-year-old confectioner in Austria allegedly tried to poison her partner in order to obtain his inheritance.

The 32-year-old confectioner is said to have given the agricultural machinery technician hallucinogenic mushrooms, among other things.

Now she has to stand trial. Show more

In November, a sensational trial begins in Austria against Bernadette H., who is accused of having almost completely blinded her former partner Andreas F. with a poison cocktail.

The 32-year-old confectioner is said to have administered hallucinogenic mushrooms to the agricultural machinery technician in order to obtain his inheritance of three million euros, as reported by the newspaper "Bild". F. suffered irreversible damage and lost his eyesight. However, he considered the attempted murder.

A few weeks later, Bernadette H. is said to have incapacitated the farmer with other means, such as sleeping pills in muffins, and faked a suicide attempt. According to the indictment, she cut Andreas F.'s left forearm "in the area of the wrist with a Stanley knife".

Alleged assassination attempt staged

In May 2023, she also staged an alleged assassination attempt on herself in order to put Andreas F. in prison. He was only exonerated and released thanks to the analysis of his voice assistant "Alexa". This analysis revealed that he had not spent the whole night at Bernadette H.'s house, but 10 kilometers away in his home.

The allegations against Bernadette H. are serious, as she apparently confessed to her actions in letters to her daughter. In one of these letters, she wrote that "no one must find out that everything is made up".

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Bernadette H. denies the allegations. Her lawyer told Bild that Bernadette H. saved Andreas F.'s life by alerting the emergency doctor.

The case has caused quite a stir in Austria. If Bernadette H. is convicted, she may face life-long hospitalization.