An agreement negotiated by Germany for international reform is adopted - despite one country's opposition.

Russia had distanced itself from the paper at the beginning of the ceremony.

The text also opposes an arms race in space. Show more

Despite a temporary Russian blockade, the UN General Assembly has adopted a pact of principles for the renewal of the international order. The President of the largest UN body, Philemon Yang, declared the UN Pact for the Future, which was negotiated under German leadership, adopted in New York.

Russia distances itself

The 193 member states of the United Nations were supposed to adopt the agreement unanimously at the UN Future Summit, but Russia distanced itself from the document at the beginning of the ceremony.

The painstakingly negotiated pact includes declarations of intent for a reform of the UN Security Council and demands for an adjustment of the international financial system in favor of the so-called Global South. It is also intended to lay the first foundations for the global regulation of artificial intelligence. The text also opposes an arms race in space.

