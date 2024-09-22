Despite a temporary Russian blockade, the UN General Assembly has adopted a pact of principles for the renewal of the international order. The President of the largest UN body, Philemon Yang, declared the UN Pact for the Future, which was negotiated under German leadership, adopted in New York.
Russia distances itself
The 193 member states of the United Nations were supposed to adopt the agreement unanimously at the UN Future Summit, but Russia distanced itself from the document at the beginning of the ceremony.
UN reform plan adopted - Russia causes a scandal - Gallery
Scholz and Guterres are two of the main players at the UN Future Summit.
Image: dpa
The plan for the future was adopted here. (archive picture)
Image: dpa
Here the plan for the future was adopted.
Image: dpa
The painstakingly negotiated pact includes declarations of intent for a reform of the UN Security Council and demands for an adjustment of the international financial system in favor of the so-called Global South. It is also intended to lay the first foundations for the global regulation of artificial intelligence. The text also opposes an arms race in space.