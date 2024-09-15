One of the Swiss silver medal winners: stonemason Felix Kuster from Jona SG at work in Lyon. Bild: Keystone

Talented Swiss professionals have won 15 medals at the World Skills Championships in Lyon - seven gold, seven silver and one bronze. According to Swiss figures, Switzerland finished as the best European nation at the "WorldSkills".

Swiss professional talents won 15 medals at the World Skills Championships in Lyon.

According to Swiss figures, Switzerland finished as the best European nation at the "WorldSkills".

The SwissSkills Foundation also announced on Sunday evening that winning 15 medals puts Switzerland in third place in the national rankings. Education Minister Guy Parmelin congratulated the winners on Sunday evening on the short message service X and spoke of an "outstanding result".

Fantastiques résultats @WorldSkills: félicitations à nos champions des métiers! 15 médailles, 3ème rang 🌎 & 1er rang en Europe. Hervorragendes Resultat @WorldSkills: Gratulation an unsere Berufschampions! 15 Medaillen, 3. Rang 🌎 und 1. Rang in Europa. #SwissSkillsTeam 7🥇7🥈1🥉 pic.twitter.com/qbdsV55pJO — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) September 15, 2024

The fifteen medal-winning Swiss individual competitors or teams of two come from nine cantons. A particularly high number of medals went to the canton of Bern, namely five. However, three winners each also come from the cantons of Lucerne and St. Gallen.

Largest Swiss representation to date

With 45 participants, the delegation at WorldSkills in the French city was the largest Swiss representation at such competitions to date. The Swiss competed against young people from other countries in 41 trades. WorldSkills 2024 lasted from September 10 to 15.

At the decentralized WorldSkills 2022, Switzerland won 19 medals in 34 competitions and was also the best European nation at the time. Back then, it won five gold and silver medals and nine bronze medals.

