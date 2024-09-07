Connor Wilton can no longer walk upright. X

A young Brit consumed laughing gas for years. He ruined his body with it - and will now never be able to walk upright again.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young Brit consumed laughing gas for years.

What began as party fun ended for him in a wheelchair.

His body is so badly damaged that he has to take 30 tablets a day. Show more

Connor Wilton (27) consumed laughing gas excessively for years, up to 500 balloons a week. What began as party fun ended for him in a wheelchair. Today, the young Brit is dependent on crutches or a wheelchair and has to wear diapers. His body is so badly damaged that he has to take 30 tablets a day, as theDaily Mailreports.

In November 2022, his father found him unconscious on the floor - another victim of nitrous oxide excess. The shocking diagnosis came in hospital: severe nerve damage, an extreme vitamin B12 deficiency and subacute degeneration of the spinal cord. "The laughing gas deprived my body of all the vitamin B12 and oxygen," explained Wilton, who was painfully aware of the consequences of his drug use.

"People think it's just a bit of fun"

After a three-month stay in hospital and four months of rehab, it is clear that Wilton will never be able to stand upright again. "It completely ruined my life," he says. Wilton now struggles with severe leg cramps and deformed hands, which he describes as "like the claws of a dinosaur". His bowels no longer function properly and he is dependent on diapers.

Wilton's fate is a serious warning against the party drug, which is now illegal in the UK. Nitrous oxide consumption is also on the rise in Switzerland, especially among young people. "People think it's just a bit of fun," warns Wilton, "but believe me - it's not worth the risk! It will destroy your life."