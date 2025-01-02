Screenshot from the man's video. You can see the lions lying on the ground before they attack the zookeeper. Screenshot X

In Uzbekistan, a zookeeper wants to impress his girlfriend - so he films himself in the lion enclosure. He talks to the big cats and strokes them. Then the action gets out of hand.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 44-year-old zookeeper in Uzbekistan wants to impress his girlfriend. So he films himself in the lion enclosure.

He talks to the three animals and even strokes the mane of one of the big cats.

But then one of the animals stands up suddenly and pushes the man into a corner.

Colleagues later find his lifeless body. Show more

A zookeeper in Uzbekistan films himself walking into the enclosure with three lions. He wants to send the video to his girlfriend to show how well he can handle the animals, writes the Daily Mail.

In the video, the 44-year-old can be seen getting closer and closer to the three animals lying on the ground. He talks to the big cats and strokes the mane of one of the males. When the man calls out "Simba", a lion stands up with a jerk.

The keeper backs away, startled. "Quiet, Simba," he says to the lion several more times. But he refuses to calm down. The lion comes closer and closer. Then it bites. The video goes black. The man has obviously dropped the camera. You can hear the 44-year-old screaming and repeatedly shouting: "Calm down, calm down".

Colleagues find the man partially eaten

Four hours later, colleagues find the zookeeper's lifeless body. According to Russian media reports, the man had been partially eaten by the lions. Apparently, the body is so badly disfigured that it is barely recognizable.

After the incident, two of the animals in the enclosure were stunned and one was shot to recover the man. The local authorities have started an investigation and are looking into the case.