A priest in the canton of Ticino is being investigated on suspicion of sexual abuse. Symbolbild: IMAGO/UIG

The Ticino public prosecutor's office is investigating a priest from the diocese of Lugano for sexual child abuse. According to the diocese, the complaint was received directly by the episcopal administrator Alain de Raemy, who passed it on.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A priest of the diocese of Lugano is suspected of sexual child abuse.

The Ticino public prosecutor's office is investigating.

As a precautionary measure, the Catholic Church has removed the priest from office until the criminal allegations have been clarified. Show more

The decision was made after careful examination and monitoring by the expert commission on sexual abuse in the church, the episcopal ordinariate announced on Thursday evening. The referral was made in agreement with the victim and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The Ticino public prosecutor's office reportedly initiated criminal proceedings against the priest incardinated in the diocese of Lugano. He is accused of sexual acts with children, sexual coercion, sexual acts with persons incapable of judgment or resistance and pornography.

Priest removed from office

On behalf of the Catholic Church, the diocese removed the priest from office as a precautionary measure until the criminal allegations have been clarified. In the press release, the diocese expressed confidence that the authorities would quickly clear up the case.

"In view of the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for all those involved, no further statements will be made," it continued.

SDA