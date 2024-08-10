The Brazilian authorities are trying to find out exactly what caused the plane crash that killed all 61 people on board. Bild: Keystone

The voice recorder and the flight data recorder have been recovered. Experts are already speculating about a possible cause of the crash, but this has not been confirmed.

After the plane crash with 61 fatalities in Brazil, the search for the cause of the accident has begun.

Both the flight data recorder and the voice recorder have been recovered.

There were no survivors in the crash on Friday in the state of São Paulo in south-eastern Brazil, according to the airline Voepass. Show more

One day after the crash of a passenger plane in a residential area in the metropolitan area of the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the bodies are being recovered and identified. "We assume that all the bodies will be removed by the end of the day," said Carlos Palhares, Director of the National Institute of Criminalistics, to media representatives. So far, 31 people have been recovered, the news portal "G1" reported, citing the civil defense. The accident claimed the lives of 62 people.

The airline VoePass had initially stated this number, but corrected it to 61 hours later and then raised it again to 62 on Saturday morning (local time). According to "G1", one passenger's name was initially not found on the list of passengers on board due to a technical problem.

A passenger plane with 62 people has crashed near Vinhedo in the State of São Paulo



🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kEzUNQ0VWV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 9, 2024

According to the report, the victims included a father and his three-year-old daughter, who were planning to spend Father's Day - which is celebrated in Brazil on Sunday - together, medical assistants, businessmen and professors.

Plummeted almost 4000 meters in altitude

Both the flight data recorder and the voice recorder - the so-called black box - were found by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), said Marcelo Moreno, head of the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (Cenipa). Whether the devices could shed light on the cause of the crash would depend on the degree of damage to them, he said.

The ATR 72 turboprop passenger plane crashed on Friday on a flight from Cascavel in the state of Paraná to São Paulo shortly before reaching its destination in a residential area of the small town of Vinhedo. Data from the Flightradar 24 platform suggests that the plane descended by almost 4,000 meters in less than a minute. There had been no kind of emergency declaration before the crash, Moreno said.

Investigation after the accident

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Experts are also considering the formation of ice on the wings - turning an aircraft into "a stone without buoyancy", wrote the Brazilian news portal UOL. According to this, there was a warning of ice formation at the site of the crash. Other experts did not rule out the possibility that there was more than one cause of the crash.

