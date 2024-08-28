  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Son collects pension Italian hides dead mother in freezer for years

dpa

28.8.2024 - 12:04

The man hid the woman in the freezer. (symbolic image)
The man hid the woman in the freezer. (symbolic image)
imago images/CHROMORANGE

It is suspected that the 78-year-old woman died during the coronavirus pandemic. The son's goal: to continue receiving his pension.

dpa

28.08.2024, 12:04

28.08.2024, 12:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Because he wanted to continue collecting her pension, a 54-year-old man on the Italian island of Sardinia hid his deceased mother in a freezer.
  • The woman is said to have died two years ago.
  • The son is now on trial for serious fraud and concealing the death.
Show more

On the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia, a man hid his dead mother in a freezer for years in order to continue collecting her pension. The 54-year-old from the municipality of Sarroch is now to stand trial for serious fraud and concealing the death.

The body of the 78-year-old woman was discovered by the police during a search after neighbors began to wonder about her absence. The freezer was on the first floor.

It is assumed that the woman has been dead for around two years. It is possible that she died during the coronavirus pandemic, presumably of natural causes. A post-mortem examination should provide clarity. According to initial findings, the fraud earned the son several thousand euros.

dpa