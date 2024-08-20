Impressions of the Street Parade 2024 Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Impressions of the Street Parade 2024 Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE

The Italian Guardia di Finanza has arrested a Romanian man on a train from Zurich who was carrying 121 cell phones that were probably stolen at the Street Parade.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Como, Italy, just over the Swiss border, 121 cell phones were discovered on a Romanian suspected of having been stolen at the Street Parade.

Aluminum foil prevented the cell phones from being located.

On August 18, four people were caught with 50 cell phones in Rafz ZH. Show more

The Italian financial police in Como have seized 121 cell phones suspected of having been stolen at the Street Parade. The cell phones were found on a 40-year-old Romanian who was traveling on a Eurocity train from Zurich to Milan.

The cell phones were hidden in a bag and wrapped in aluminum foil, the Italian news agency Adnkronos wrote today. Aluminum foil can prevent cell phone tracking to a certain extent.

Cell phones disappeared during the Street Parade

All the phones were equipped with SIM cards. They were confiscated by the police. Investigations by the Swiss-Italian Police Cooperation Center (CCPD) in Chiasso revealed that the cell phones were stolen or lost during the Street Parade in Zurich on August 10.

Further investigations are being carried out to find the owners of the cell phones. The man with Romanian roots has been charged with receiving stolen goods but is at large.

A patrol of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) had already seized around 50 stolen cell phones during a vehicle check in Rafz ZH, near the border with Germany, on the night of August 18 after the Street Parade. The four car occupants were suspected of pickpocketing at the Street Parade.

