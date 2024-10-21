Italian influencer and surfer Giulia Manfrini has died in Indonesia. The 36-year-old was hit by a swordfish while surfing and fatally injured - according to several media reports, the fish pierced her chest.
The animal left a five-centimeter deep puncture wound on the left side of her upper body.
Eyewitnesses claim to have seen the swordfish jump out of the water and hit Manfrini - she had no chance. The accident happened off the coast of the Mentawai Islands. First aid came too late for the surfer, and she could not be helped in hospital either. Giulia Manfrini's death caused great consternation in Italy in particular.
The mayor of her home town of Venaria in the province of Turin expressed his condolences on Instagram and described the death as "unbelievable".