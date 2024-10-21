Giulia Manfrini was surfing off the coast of Indonesia when the swordfish attack occurred and claimed her life. IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Giulia Manfrini dies after a surfing accident in Indonesia when she is hit by a swordfish. The animal inflicted fatal wounds on her and the 36-year-old died on the spot.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian influencer Giulia Manfrini was struck and fatally injured by a swordfish while surfing in Indonesia.

The incident occurred off the coast of the Mentawai Islands, where the fish pierced her chest, resulting in a fatal stab wound.

There is great consternation in Italy over her death and she is to be repatriated to her home country for burial. Show more

Italian influencer and surfer Giulia Manfrini has died in Indonesia. The 36-year-old was hit by a swordfish while surfing and fatally injured - according to several media reports, the fish pierced her chest.

The animal left a five-centimeter deep puncture wound on the left side of her upper body.

Eyewitnesses claim to have seen the swordfish jump out of the water and hit Manfrini - she had no chance. The accident happened off the coast of the Mentawai Islands. First aid came too late for the surfer, and she could not be helped in hospital either. Giulia Manfrini's death caused great consternation in Italy in particular.

The mayor of her home town of Venaria in the province of Turin expressed his condolences on Instagram and described the death as "unbelievable".

Manfrini will now be transferred to Italy so that she can be buried in her home country.

More from the Entertainment section