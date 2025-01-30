The Italian data protection authority has ordered the blocking of access to the new artificial intelligence from Chinese start-up DeepSeek with immediate effect. Bild: Keystone (Symbolbild)

In Italy, access to the new artificial intelligence from Chinese start-up Deepseek has been blocked. This is to ensure the protection of Italian users' data.

The Italian data protection authority has ordered access to the new artificial intelligence app from Chinese start-up Deepseek to be blocked with immediate effect. The measure is being taken to protect the data of Italian users.

This was announced by the authority on Thursday. Italian smartphone users have been unable to download the Deepseek app since Wednesday. In the app stores of iPhone provider Apple and Google, notices are displayed informing users that Deepseek is not accessible.

Deepseek: Are not active in Italy at all

Contrary to the findings of the authority, Deepseek states that the company does not operate in Italy and that European legislation is therefore not applicable, reports the data protection authority, which has also launched an investigation.

Italy's data protection authority is one of the most active watchdogs in Europe when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). In 2023, it briefly banned the use of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in Italy due to suspected violations of EU data protection regulations.

Deepseek was founded in 2023 by hedge fund manager Liang Wenfeng. The AI application relies on open source models and the data is stored on servers in the one-party dictatorship of China. Information that the Chinese government does not like, such as the massacre on Tiananmen Square in 1989 with tens of deaths, is suppressed by the chatbot.