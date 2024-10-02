A store with tradition: Jelmoli will remain open until February 2025. (archive picture) Keystone

The lights are set to go out for good at Zurich department store Jelmoli next February. According to the owner, a further extension is not planned.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The final closure of Jelmoli in Zurich is now set for February 2025.

The closure has already been postponed twice. Now customers have final clarity.

Part of the Jelmoli space will be leased long-term by Manor to open a flagship store.

The remaining floors will be converted into office space.

CEO René Zahnd explained that the department store format was no longer profitable. Show more

The closure was originally planned for the end of 2024, but a few weeks ago it was announced that another two months would be added. However, this is now to remain the case. "We will finally close Jelmoli in February 2025", said René Zahnd, CEO of the owner company Swiss Prime Site (SPS), in an interview with the French-speaking Swiss business newspaper "L'Agefi" (issue of 2.10.).

The Jelmoli department store in Zurich made haggling superfluous - Gallery This is the so-called "Glass Palace". The picture was taken in 1903. Image: Wikipedia Jelmoli made haggling superfluous for the first time because the department store offered fixed prices. This picture was taken in 1940 (archive image) Image: Keystone In October 1952, the department store put a state-of-the-art escalator into operation. (archive picture) Image: Keystone In 1970, Jelmoli opened a new floor especially for young shoppers. It was called "Spotlite". (archive picture) Image: Keystone Jelmoli was also known for its large and modern sports department - the picture dates from 1995 (archive picture) Image: Keystone In 1968, the purchasing center merged the management of the branches in the new warehouse and logistics center in Otelfingen. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv Zurich, Jelmoli, Mövenpick coffee tasting in 1972: The diversification of the department store group began in 1972 with the establishment of Jelmoli Travel, the Molino restaurant chain and Terlinden-Jelmoli for dry cleaning, which was founded together with the Terlinden Group. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv Jelmoli was founded in 1849 by Johann Peter Jelmoli, who was based in Zurich from 1833. The picture was taken in 1983. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The children's department at Jelmoli in 1983: A reorganization of the company, which slowly took it away from its core business, began in 1989. Image: ETH-Bibliothek In the 1990s, sales and profits in the department store business declined steadily, as the new real estate management system meant that the broad base of Jelmoli department stores was disappearing and all Swiss department stores were experiencing a slump in consumption. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The brand logo also changed over time. Here is a picture from 2008. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The building remains, but the store will no longer operate in its current form from 2025: The traditional Jelmoli store is closing its doors after around 176 years. Image: sda

In February 2023, the real estate company decided to renovate the Jelmoli building near Bahnhofstrasse and adapt it to current market requirements. The closure of Zurich's oldest department store made headlines across Switzerland.

In an interview, CEO Zahnd recalled that SPS had not only purchased the Jelmoli store in 2009, but also a real estate portfolio worth CHF 4 billion. The total area of the building in Seidengasse in Zurich is 27,000 square meters. This retail space would therefore have to be reduced by creating more offices.

"This was also emphasized by the 30 or so national and international groups with whom we discussed a takeover," he said. However, Jelmoli's operating result would have deteriorated further with a smaller space. "We have no purchasing power with a single department store," he said.

Manor moves in

As far as a shop-in-shop concept with a few luxury boutiques is concerned, he also believes that this segment is already sufficiently represented in Zurich. Zurich needs a more diverse retail offering.

Three floors in the Jelmoli building were leased on a long-term basis in July by the Manor department store group, which will build its flagship store in Zurich city center on three floors. The remaining 20,000 square meters on the upper floors are to become office space, supplemented by catering and leisure facilities.

Zahnd said today: "Manor, with a 100% commitment from its parent company Maus Frères to create the reference store in Switzerland, is a very good fit - in a segment that was Globus' before the transformation."

The reactions to the Manor decision were positive in any case. And it was the only time he received a letter of thanks from the city council.

SDA