Kilograms of explosives have been stolen from an SBB construction site. KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Pablo Gianinazzi (Symbolbild)

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, together with Fedpol, is investigating the theft of several kilograms of explosives from an SBB construction site in the Laufental valley in the canton of Basel.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown persons have stolen kilograms of explosives from an SBB construction site in the Laufental valley in the canton of Basel.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened criminal proceedings.

The explosives were intended for so-called "loosening blasting for the purpose of rock removal" for the construction of the double track between Grellingen BL and Duggingen BL. The incident took place in July. Show more

Unknown persons stole kilograms of explosives from an SBB construction site in the Laufental valley in the canton of Basel. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened criminal proceedings.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) confirmed a corresponding report by "Plattform J" on Tuesday to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The incident took place in July.

The explosives were intended for so-called "loosening blasting for the purpose of rock removal" for the construction of the dual carriageway between Grellingen BL and Duggingen BL.

According to the spokesperson, the OAG opened criminal proceedings "immediately" and is investigating the case in close cooperation with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the Basel police and other authorities.

The proceedings are directed against a natural person and against persons unknown, it added. The criminal offense in question is theft and "suspicion of manufacturing, concealing and distributing explosives and toxic gases". According to the authorities, no one is currently in custody. The BA did not wish to provide any further details due to the ongoing proceedings.

SDA