Smoke developed on a Lake Lucerne cruise ship at midday on Saturday. As a result, those responsible decided to steer the ship, which was carrying 385 passengers, to Brunnen SZ and temporarily stop it there. No one was injured.

According to the Schwyz cantonal police, the smoke developed in the area of the goods lift. The Ingenbohl SZ fire department checked this lift during the stop and ventilated the ship. The rescue service examined four employees of the shipping company.

At 1.45 p.m., the steamship "Stadt Luzern" was able to continue its journey. The Schwyz cantonal police had received the report of smoke on the ship at 1 pm. The "Stadt Luzern" was traveling from Gersau SZ in the direction of Treib UR.

