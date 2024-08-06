  1. Residential Customers
Markets Leading index in Japan recovers in early trading

SDA

6.8.2024 - 03:15

A pedestrian takes a photo of the Nikkei share price. (archive picture)
A pedestrian takes a photo of the Nikkei share price. (archive picture)
Keystone

After a sharp fall, Japan's leading index, the Nikkei, recovered in early trading on Tuesday. It rose by ten percent in the morning (local time).

6.8.2024 - 03:15

The previous day, the Nikkei index had fallen by more than twelve percent and experienced the biggest single-day drop in its history, falling by 4451.28 points.

The European stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main, Paris and London also fell on Monday. In the USA, the Dow Jones lost 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq technology index fell by 3.4 percent. The leading Swiss index, the SMI, fell by 2.8 percent to 11,543.25 points. The last time it traded at this level was at the beginning of May.

According to analysts, the turbulence was caused in particular by weak economic data from the USA, which fueled concerns about a possible recession.

SDA

