In a self-accident in Wald AR, a learner driver landed on the roof of his car in a garden. The 24-year-old was slightly injured and had to be treated in hospital.

In a self-accident in Wald AR on Sunday night, a learner driver crashed his car on its roof in a garden. The 24-year-old was only slightly injured.

The driver lost control of his car on a bend at around 1.30 am and went over the right-hand side of the road, according to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police on Sunday. He then collided with a streetlight, broke through a hedge, flew over a pond and ended up in the garden of a house.

Due to the force of the impact, the car overturned and came to rest on its roof. The driver was only slightly injured and was taken to hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

Driving unaccompanied

The officers on the scene assessed his condition as "unfit to drive" and ordered a blood and urine test. As the man only had a learner's permit, he should have been accompanied by a person authorized to drive. His license was therefore revoked.

The car had to be recovered with a crane. Several thousand francs worth of damage was caused to the garden and the car was totaled to the tune of tens of thousands of francs.

