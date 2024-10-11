A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the UK for murdering her own parents. Symbolbild: IMAGO/YAY Images

In the UK, a woman has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for double murder. She poisoned her father and stabbed her mother to death - and hid the bodies at home for years.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the UK, a woman has been jailed for at least 36 years for double murder.

She poisoned her father with drugs and stabbed her mother to death.

She hid the bodies of her father (70) and mother (71) in the house after the murder in summer 2019. Show more

A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the UK for murdering her own parents. She poisoned her father with drugs and stabbed her mother to death. She hid the bodies in her home - the double murder was only discovered after four years. The woman must now serve at least 36 years in prison, according to the British news agency PA.

In order to cover her tracks, she persistently lied, the police in the county of Essex said. She had told doctors and relatives that her parents were not well, that they were on vacation or going on longer trips.

Artist, 36, who murdered her parents then lived alongside their bodies for four years to be sentenced https://t.co/X4PIqAjzC1 — LBC (@LBC) October 11, 2024

She had accumulated large debts on credit cards run up on her parents and had continued to spend their pensions after their deaths, PA reported. The judge at Chelmsford Crown Court said the crime had been planned for months.

"Details shock even the most experienced murder investigators"

She had hidden the bodies of her father (70) and mother (71) in the house after the murder in the summer of 2019. Her parents' doctors became suspicious because of missed appointments. The woman was then arrested a year ago and confessed.

She had lied about almost every aspect of her life and kept up a charade to deceive everyone close to her, a police spokesman said. "The details of this case shock and horrify even the most experienced homicide investigators, let alone any right-thinking member of the public."

dpa