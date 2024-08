Saturday once again brought summer-like temperatures to Switzerland. Locally, it was even the hottest day of the year - for example in Basel with 35.4 degrees.

SDA SDA

In addition to Basel, the hottest day of the year so far was also recorded in Vaduz in Liechtenstein with 33.2 degrees and Altdorf UR, Bad Ragaz SG and Oberriet-Kriessern SG with 32.8 degrees each.

Heute über 35 Grad und damit für den Norden #Temperaturrekord für diesen Sommer! In Basel-Binningen 35.4 Grad (bisheriger Rekord im Norden: 34.9 Grad in Würenlingen). #Sommerrekord 2024 im Süden: Biasca mit 36.4 Grad. Maxima: https://t.co/iIswsfGJCO (rp) pic.twitter.com/RRjuUumhrO — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) August 24, 2024

Sunday will be followed by a significant drop in temperatures in the north, with a temperature difference of over 10 degrees compared to Saturday in some places. A cold front will move across the northern side of the Alps. The risk of rain and thunderstorms increases as early as Sunday night.

Up to 35.4 degrees: Basel experienced the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday. (archive picture) Keystone

But by Tuesday, temperatures will rise again to a summery 26 degrees. It remains hot in Ticino. The next hot day for the whole of Switzerland is expected on Thursday

